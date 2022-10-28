Senate hopeful stumps: Beasley in EC visit: Budd wrong for NC

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley told a room full of voters Wednesday night at her campaign’s final “For the People” rally that her Republican opponent is wrong for North Carolina.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is facing off against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the November general election for the open U.S. Senate seat now held by GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election. Early voting is already underway.