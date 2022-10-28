ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Senate hopeful stumps: Beasley in EC visit: Budd wrong for NC

By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley told a room full of voters Wednesday night at her campaign’s final “For the People” rally that her Republican opponent is wrong for North Carolina.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is facing off against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the November general election for the open U.S. Senate seat now held by GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election. Early voting is already underway.

Satire Mic
5d ago

Budd too for me. Beasley is soft in crime. She is wanting NC voters to pay for transgender mutilation or surgery as she calls it.. Biden rubber stamp too.

39
MCic(Me)
5d ago

It's definitely a yes vote for Budd. The media keeps putting Beasley on a pedestal just like they do for Biden and Cooper. No thanks. We've had enough of their progressive agenda.

24
C N Smith
5d ago

Budd has gone from being down in the polls to a 4 pt margin. And the polls always favor the Democrats. I think the reports of her being soft on crime are effective...

22
The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

