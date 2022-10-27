Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
Anti-violence group hosting alternate trick-or-treat event
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The traditional trick-or-treat format has children leaving their homes and going from house to house to collect candy. But a Champaign-Urbana-based anti-violence group is turning that around this Halloween. For the last three years and happening again this year, the Anti-Violence Collective is hosting an alternate trick-or-treat event where children stay […]
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
WCIA
Author Lana Harper’s spooky book recommendations for the Halloween Season
Author, Lana Harper, joins us to recommend the following titles as her recommended Halloween reads. • HOUSE OF HUNGER by Alexis Henderson (a dark, enthralling, gothic novel) • SUCH SHARP TEETH by Rachel Harrison (a gripping, witty, heartfelt horror) • ALL DRESSED UP by Jilly Gagnon (a nail-biting, modern, murder...
Herald & Review
Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU
DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well. Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
Champaign Public Library announces tech-focused expansion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library recently announced a new expansion project titled The Studio, set to be complete by the summer of 2023. Their Facebook page stated that the new 8,000 square feet space will include a makerspace, computer lab, recording studios, and a gaming area. The library plans to use this […]
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
foxillinois.com
Teen shot while out walking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager is injured and police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting Saturday night. Champaign Police were called around 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of west Washington Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. A 17-year-old boy was found...
WCIA
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
WAND TV
Danville man convicted of 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
WAND TV
Three men killed in Homer crash identified
HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
WCIA
Harvesting Drone Footage
Kevin’s Weather On The Road for Friday October 28, 2022. This is some of the raw footage from Sky 3 Drone taken during the live TV broadcast with farmer Todd Sommer and son near Melvin, Illinois.
