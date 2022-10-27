ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Anti-violence group hosting alternate trick-or-treat event

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The traditional trick-or-treat format has children leaving their homes and going from house to house to collect candy. But a Champaign-Urbana-based anti-violence group is turning that around this Halloween. For the last three years and happening again this year, the Anti-Violence Collective is hosting an alternate trick-or-treat event where children stay […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur mom denies battering son with belt

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Author Lana Harper’s spooky book recommendations for the Halloween Season

Author, Lana Harper, joins us to recommend the following titles as her recommended Halloween reads. • HOUSE OF HUNGER by Alexis Henderson (a dark, enthralling, gothic novel) • SUCH SHARP TEETH by Rachel Harrison (a gripping, witty, heartfelt horror) • ALL DRESSED UP by Jilly Gagnon (a nail-biting, modern, murder...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU

DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well. Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville car show honoring late student

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter.  But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Public Library announces tech-focused expansion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library recently announced a new expansion project titled The Studio, set to be complete by the summer of 2023. Their Facebook page stated that the new 8,000 square feet space will include a makerspace, computer lab, recording studios, and a gaming area. The library plans to use this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen shot while out walking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager is injured and police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting Saturday night. Champaign Police were called around 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of west Washington Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. A 17-year-old boy was found...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Danville man convicted of 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall

The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Three men killed in Homer crash identified

HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
HOMER, IL
WCIA

WCIA

Harvesting Drone Footage

Kevin’s Weather On The Road for Friday October 28, 2022. This is some of the raw footage from Sky 3 Drone taken during the live TV broadcast with farmer Todd Sommer and son near Melvin, Illinois.
MELVIN, IL

