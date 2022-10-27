Read full article on original website
Park Record
Doug Clyde will retire from the Summit County Council on Wednesday
East Side Democrat Doug Clyde will retire from the Summit County Council on Wednesday, temporarily reducing the number of councilors from five to four. Clyde announced his plans to step down early in September. He confirmed he will vacate his seat on the County Council this week after six years of service. Clyde’s retirement kicks off a 30-day selection process the Summit County Democratic Party must go through to appoint a replacement for the remainder of his term.
Park Record
Highland Flats senior housing proposal garners mixed reactions
An amended proposal to develop nearly 41 acres near the intersection of U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 could help address Summit County’s limited senior housing supply, but the project faces significant challenges in earning approval. Highland Flats project applicant ColBreen PC LLC met with the Summit County Council on...
Park Record
City Council regulates ‘fractional ownership’
The Park City Council on Thursday unanimously passed an ordinance that allows “fractional ownership” homes in zoning districts that permit timeshares and private residence clubs, except for subdivisions that have petitioned the municipality to prohibit nightly rentals in their neighborhoods. The ordinance creates a new fractional dwelling unit...
Park Record
Record editorial: Parkites must decide whether arts district moves from canvas to construction
The summer of 2017 is, at this point, a different era. Only a little more than five years have passed since then, but few of us can look at that time and recognize certain aspects of the world, or of Park City, of then. The coronavirus pandemic, political upheaval and economic turmoil have all left their mark locally, nationally and globally.
Park Record
Park City takes step to relaunch talks about developing arts and culture district
City Hall has taken a step to relaunch discussions about the possibility of developing an arts and culture district stretching inward from the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard, a move that is expected to return the high-profile project to the public discourse after months of apparent inactivity. The...
Park Record
Howl-O-Ween returns to historic Main Street￼
Main Street will morph into a spooky conformation when local costumed residents, dog owners and their dressed-up furry friends gather on Oct. 31 for Park City’s annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. The free event, presented by the Historic Park City Alliance and City Hall, will run from 3-6 p.m. and is...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: String of vehicle burglaries reported in Kimball Junction area
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies received a call on Oct. 26 about a man and woman attempting to enter a vehicle on Pheasant Way, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were circulating in the area, a vehicle burglary occurred elsewhere in Kimball Junction. The car was reported stolen by a neighbor several hours later and eventually located at an apartment complex a mile away.
Park Record
Annual conference will help give caregivers the TLC they need
Being a caregiver for an ailing loved one is truly a labor of love. While caregivers usually work hard without recompense to guarantee their patients the best care possible, the demands can be a detriment to both parties’ health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that informal...
