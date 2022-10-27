ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez

Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
