Man killed in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood shooting ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who died after a shooting in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 26-year-old Marquise Moore of Portland, whose death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

On Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m., PPB responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue, where officers later said they recovered evidence of gunfire.

While officers were at the crime scene, officials said Moore arrived at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said no arrests were immediately made.

PPB said this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov .

