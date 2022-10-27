Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota State women’s soccer advances in NSIC Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played host to CSP in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament. MSU wins by a final of 4-1. Maillie Mathis scores twice in the victory. MSU takes the field for the semifinals this Friday.
KEYC
West's Krusemark, SJA's Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
KEYC
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
KEYC
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
KEYC
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
KEYC
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding and adding a second location have been in the works since 2017. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Updated: Oct. 28,...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KEYC
Drought causes quick harvest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -October is coming to an end, and the window for farmers to finish up their harvest is quickly closing. Harvest reports released Monday point to farmers across the Midwest being significantly ahead of schedule, and farm experts believe that the year-long drought that has plagued the country may be a driving reason for a quick harvest.
KEYC
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Fairmont wins battle of the Cards advancing to Section 3AAA title game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team hosted Luverne in the Section 3AAA semifinals Saturday. Fairmont wins by a final of 35-0. Cardinals play Waseca for the Section 3AAA Title game on Friday.
KEYC
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
KEYC
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
KEYC
Protecting your home from Winter pests
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The change in seasons can leave animals looking for new homes. Stein Innvaer, Area Wildlife Supervisor for Nicollet said “The landscape for the last three months now, we’ve been in harvest and 90% of the land has changed dramatically. The crops are gone, the ground has been plowed and for an animal now, there’s no cover nowhere to hide and most of the food has been removed.”
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003. Purple Goose...
Comments / 0