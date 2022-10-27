ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Water Specialist to Retire After 29 Years of Life-Saving Work

Water Specialist Sue Kennedy started working for Lewis County Public Health & Social Services’s Environmental Health Division when her hair was a chestnut brown. Twenty-nine years later, her hair is gray and adorned with tinsel — emblematic of her uniqueness. The county will hire someone and plans to spend several months onboarding them with Kennedy ahead of her retirement in April 2023, according to public health director Meja Handlen.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member

The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop

This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%

After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County

A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
MASON COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement

Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy