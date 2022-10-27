Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lewis County Water Specialist to Retire After 29 Years of Life-Saving Work
Water Specialist Sue Kennedy started working for Lewis County Public Health & Social Services’s Environmental Health Division when her hair was a chestnut brown. Twenty-nine years later, her hair is gray and adorned with tinsel — emblematic of her uniqueness. The county will hire someone and plans to spend several months onboarding them with Kennedy ahead of her retirement in April 2023, according to public health director Meja Handlen.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
Chronicle
WSU Extension Hiring Part-Time Worker for Community Farm-to-School Food Processing Facility
The Washington State University (WSU) Thurston County Extension program is looking for a temporary part-time food service professional to work at a community farm-to-school food processing facility located in Olympia. Funded by a USDA Rural Business Development grant, the temporary position will last for six to eight months following the...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of building a single-family residence
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee approved a "reasonable use exception" of building a single-family residence within the stream and landslide hazard buffer at 1203 Bowman Avenue NW on Wednesday, October 26. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the SCJ Alliance proposes constructing a single-family residence on a parcel encumbered...
Chronicle
Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member
The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Chronicle
Smiley Unites Spread of Red Lewis County at Adna Stop
This campaign season, Adna Grocery — a gas station, convenience store, burger joint, post office and storefront of owner Jim Smith’s smokehouse business — has been serving yet another purpose as a conservative political venue. This summer and fall, it has been a stop on the campaign...
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Chronicle
Castle Rock Fire to Build New Storage Facility West of Cowlitz River to Reach During Floods
CASTLE ROCK — This month, Cowlitz County Fire District 6 signed an agreement to lease a Cowlitz County property west of town, with plans to build a storage and training facility on site. The 1.6 acre property at 111 Gassman Road, off West Side Highway and north of Castle...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%
After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
Chronicle
Thurston County Auditor Assures Voters There’s No Reason to Vote Late, Despite What Some Say
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall has a message for voters in Washington: There is no reason to vote late on Election Day, or wait until Election Day to turn ballots in, despite what some groups and candidates are saying. Hall told McClatchy that election deniers and those who participated in...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Officials Investigate ‘Tragic Slaying’ of a Lewis County Area Farmer in Hunting Accident in 1952
Lewis County authorities were examining the “tragic slaying” of Charles Erickson, a 72-year-old farmer, in what appeared to be an accident during a deer hunting “mishap” on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1952. Martin Huhta, the 39-year-old neighbor of Erickson, was believed to have fired the shot that...
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
KING-5
30 units respond to fire in historic downtown Sumner
Dozens of fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner early Friday morning. Fire crews said “multiple” businesses were damaged.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
Chronicle
Falling Tree Knocked Out Power for More Than 5,000 Centralia Residents Thursday
A power outage in Centralia occurred Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. after wind blew a tree into a transmission line between the North Port and Zimmerman Centralia City Light substations. The falling tree ended up de-energizing two additional Centralia City Light substations aside from the North Port and Zimmerman, both...
Chronicle
Man Detained After Trying to Start Fire Along I-5 in Thurston County, State Patrol Says
A man was detained Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers and ultimately taken to an area hospital after he tried to start a fire along the freeway near Lacey, a trooper said Sunday. About 4:25 p.m., State Patrol began to receive a number of 911 calls from passing motorists, including...
kentreporter.com
47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement
Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
