Bearcats look to clinch top seed in conference tournament

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Thursday marks one of the most exciting days of the season in the America East thus far as the Women’s Soccer regular season is completed.

Plenty is up for grabs, for Binghamton in particular, they are playing for the regular season championship and the number 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

Going into the matchups, the Bearcats are tied for first place with 16 points.

Binghamton visits UMBC with a 6 p.m. kickoff for their finale.

