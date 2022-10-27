Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason. Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force. So too did the houses, with many decked out with...
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. Growing up a kid, we lived in the so-called "Tree Streets" area of Bangor, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.
Challenger Learning Center of Maine hurls pumpkins at annual Pumpkin Catapult event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday was the day for Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s Pumpkin Catapult event!. People of all ages got out to enjoy the sunshine at Saturday’s sold-out event. First, participants picked their pumpkin. Next, they got to painting!. Once the pumpkins were dry, they got...
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November. Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November. Throughout the month, Families First will...
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Looking For A Cute Canine Pal? Come Meet Our ‘Pet Of The Week’ Cindy-Lou
Despite having been featured as a Pet Of The Week before, one of our favorite furry pals is still waiting over at the SPCA of Hancock County for her forever home. Our pal Cole Mastroserio, Shelter Manager over at the SPCA says miss Cindy-Lou is a sweetheart. "Sweet Cindy-Lou has...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
