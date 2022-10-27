ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

wabi.tv

Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason. Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force. So too did the houses, with many decked out with...
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. Growing up a kid, we lived in the so-called "Tree Streets" area of Bangor, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters

Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
HOWLAND, ME
Z107.3

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME

