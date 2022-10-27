ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A full-throated endorsement of political candidate endorsements

By Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Back when i was Editorial Page Editor of The Palm Beach Post, one of our most rewarding and vexxing responsibilities was endorsing candidates for political office.

It's an annual rite that we looked forward to with equal parts enthusiasm, and dread. And the bigger the race, the bigger the dread and enthusiasm. It is a heavy responsibility that can evoke some of the most negative reactions from readers.

Still, we never even entertain the thought of backing away from the responsibility. No matter where the pressure comes from. Because we know that Palm Beach County voters — our readers — are depending on us. They tell us so in emails, phone calls, text messages, even in person.

The Post is not alone. Newspapers around the country, from The Wall Street Journal to the Winter Haven News Chief, have been wrestling with whether or not to interview candidates and publish editorial endorsements for the better part of a decade now. The big argument against them being that endorsements can be divisive, and too often favor one political party over the other.

To be blunt, that's a cop out. A newspaper, contrary to some opinions, tends to be reflective of its overall community. If that community is primarily conservative, then the newspaper's candidate endorsements are more likely to reflect that because most candidates will be conservative, and so on.

Palm Beach County is a politically moderate blue county. It is not purple — yet. It has moderate conservative pockets. It is not red.

The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board tries to be reflective of the overall community. It also chooses candidates based on their policies, merits and qualifications. You're either the best candidate to represent this community or you're not. That's why the editorial board has endorsed both Democrats and Republicans.

Not everyone, whatever their political persuasion, agrees with our endorsements. And that's fine. We don't pretend to be perfect. Some candidates refuse to meet with us. That's fine too. A Post endorsement is not required to win a race. Our endorsements aren't "The 10 Commandments". They're another source of information for voters as they undertake the most important responsibility as a citizen of this Democratic republic: exercising the right to vote.

We do our best to help with that. For this Nov. 8 election, our Editorial Board conducted more than 50 candidate interviews to write dozens of endorsements. We know that if we didn't, that we'd hear from you. And we have when we've been too slow to publish them.

Of course, some candidates and their handlers don't like it. But they're not who we do this for. We do this for our subscribers, our community. We know that you value this service, whether you agree with our choice or not. So, we'll keep at it as long as you keep demanding it.

Thanks again for your continued support.

Please, check out more of our subscriber-only content from the past week below.

I hope you enjoy and continue to support local journalism.

And tell a neighbor.

Rick Christie

***

Finally, I want to formally invite you to attend our live storytelling event Nov. 16, where we'll feature local folks telling stories about Holidays.

Our last show in September was a total hit, and we'd love for you to join us at Lake Park's Black Box Theater to laugh with us, cry with us and remember what it's like to be part of a community.

***

