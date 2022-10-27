Trump spends LIV pro-am praising his game and proving Joe Biden is in his head | D'Angelo

DORAL — After sending his drive down the middle of the fairway on the first hole Thursday, Donald Trump picked up his tee and said to anyone listening:

"Do you think Biden can do that? I don't think so."

So started a solid round for the former president and Palm Beach resident, who played in the pro-am before this week's LIV Golf Series at his course in Doral.

Trump rips PGA Tour:Trump praises LIV, Saudis, says PGA Tour is stupid ... 'Something should happen' to tour leaders

Here's LIV:Koepka, Mickelson trade insults during LIV Golf team selection show at Trump Doral | D'Angelo

Trump played nine holes with Jupiter's Brooks Koepka and nine with Sergio Garcia on the Blue Monster. He struck the ball fairly well (just ask him) and certainly did not appear as if a swirl of investigations and a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee were of any concern.

Trump's group – which included his son, Eric Trump, and granddaughter, Kai Trump - was 9-under, which tied for the low score of the day.

All of which means LIV CEO Greg Norman should expect a phone call from Trump Friday demanding he cuts one shot from his team's score.

Trump is very comfortable on a golf course, as he should be having played more golf than any other president in history during his four years in office. And Thursday he was surrounded by fans wearing "MAGA" and "TRUMP" and "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" hats.

He was engaging with the 40 or so family and friends (fans were not allowed during the pro-am), he proved Biden always is on his mind mentioning the President several times and he frequently stopped to sign autographs.

Secret Service on Doral course watching the crowd

Also part of the group: About a dozen golf carts piloted by Secret Service agents, who constantly scanned the crowd and occasionally asked those in the area to keep their hands out of their pockets.

“I think he's actually a pretty good putter," Koepka said. "He had a lot of good putts today that just didn't go in.”

Trump believes Koepka's assessment does not do him justice:

"I hit it straight, I hit good drives, I hit good irons," he said.

Koepka, who has played with Trump in West Palm Beach, was asked if he received any tips from the former president.

"He's not gonna give me any tips," Koepka said. "He didn't want me to beat him."

But Trump may have asked for some. Trump and Koepka stopped on the fifth fairway when Trump got into his putting stance. He appeared to be asking the four-time Major champion for a tip.

Kai Trump most impressive golfer among Trump clan

The pros, of course, carried the group although 15-year-old Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., was the most impressive golfer among the Trump clan. Kai birdied No. 5 and after grandpa topped his approach shot on No. 18 and it rolled about 100 yards, Kai stuck her shot within 10 feet of the pin.

When one fan shouted, "Mr. President, you were right all along." Trump responded: "I am right about everything ... except that last putt."

That was about the only time he acknowledged failure. Trump spent most of the day complimenting his golf game.

"How's Trump's golf game?" he said talking about himself. "Pretty good, right?"

Twice, Trump was handed magazines with his face on the cover: Rolling Stone and Playboy. He held up the Rolling Stone and said, 'What a handsome guy.' He held up the Playboy for all to see.

"You got my vote in 2024. If I don't see you there it's going to be a problem."

Trump acknowledged that golf-course worker by pointing to him.

One golf bag – not Donald's – said TRUMP 2024. Several fans carried placards with TRUMP, some of them with 2024.

Trump did not talk much politics the few times he stopped to take questions; he mostly praised LIV and ripped the PGA Tour. When Bubba Watson arrived at the 13th tee to watch Trump, Trump told him LIV is "unbelievable," and added "you know who's going to get hurt? Those guys who didn't sign."

Trump was asked if he’s going to campaign with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"He's a nice man," he said before later saying, "I don’t want to say anything that’s going to get me in trouble."