MANTUA - At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO