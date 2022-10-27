Read full article on original website
Related
Apple considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500
A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the iPad 10. With new colors, USB-C support, the A14 Bionic chip, and a few other tweaks, customers started noticing that due to the price increase of this tablet and its accessories, the new iPad can cost more than $800. While this is very expensive for an entry-level tablet, a report suggests that Apple had considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500.
Workers flee China's biggest iPhone factory over Covid outbreak
Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, is wrestling with massive disruptions at its iPhone assembly factory in China, once again highlighting the impact of the country's stringent zero-Covid policy on international business.
Handle with care: Inside Elon Musk’s first days of power
1. I was a bit hasty back in April. Elon Musk did not, in fact, buy Twitter that month. But now he has. The six-month delay, which likely cost incredible sums in legal bills and caused upheaval in Twitter HQ, is over. Musk saved $0 on the purchase price. 2....
Comments / 0