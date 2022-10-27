Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Montgomery County promises voter safety as ballot drop boxes open
With election day looming in Pennsylvania, the Montgomery County District Attorney promised voter's safety as it opened a dozen early ballot drop boxes. FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke to some early voters who preferred the flexibility of avoiding lines on Election Day.
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
fox29.com
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze that engulfed 2 homes in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A fire broke out at two homes in Upper Darby, sparking an emergency response from several nearby fire departments. Lights from countless fire trucks could be seen as crews battled the blaze on the 300 block of Bayard Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials at the...
fox29.com
Police: Gun fired into crowd outside nightclub in Northern Liberties, 6 people struck
NORTHERN LIBERTIES - A nightclub in Northern Liberties became the scene of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia, leaving six people injured early Sunday morning. Police say an argument inside Trilogy nightclub at 6th and Spring Garden streets escalated when it became physical around 3:30 a.m. A man then pulled a...
fox29.com
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Officials: Gunman fires into crowd on Mantua street corner, injures 3
MANTUA - A gunman fired into a crowd in Mantua and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The unknown man opened fire as people were standing outside on the corner.
fox29.com
Police: Man in critical condition after multiple shots ring out in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday morning. Police say the 30-year-old was shot on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street around 3:30 a.m. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered. MORE HEADLINES:. The victim...
fox29.com
Police: Man killed, 2 others badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 27-year-old man died...
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
fox29.com
'It's a thrill to be back': Bordentown's traditional massive Halloween display returns
BORDENTOWN, N.J. - After a three-year COVID hiatus, a beloved South Jersey Halloween tradition is back and people in Bordentown are ready to party, with a massive Halloween display. "It’s a thrill to be back and to be giving back to Bordentown that we love!" exclaimed Cecelia Henry. "You...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 gunmen fire into a Mantua crowd gathered for a vigil; 3 injured
MANTUA - At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.
fox29.com
SEPTA to offer free rides, extra service for Phillies World Series home games
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is celebrating the Fightin' Phils return home for the World Series in one very helpful way - free train rides!. Massive crowds are expected across Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Astros in Games 3-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In an...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cool, but gorgeous Saturday to kick off Halloweekend
PHILADELPHIA - That fall feeling is here - just in time for all your Halloween activities!. Despite some cool temperatures in the low 60s, Saturday is sure to be one gorgeous fall day. So, take advantage and take in all the Halloween parades and festivals you can!. Sunday starts off...
fox29.com
Popular car brands being targeted by TikTok challenge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia believe a string of recent car thefts and break-ins is linked to an existing TikTok challenge that targets two of the most popular car brands. Investigators say thieves are learning how hot wire vehicles using something as simple as a USB cord. A since-deleted TikTok...
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Scattered showers to move through area on night of Halloween, World Series game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Monday will have a cloudy start before on-and-off showers move through the area, impacting Halloween festivities and Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. High pressure moved through the Delaware Valley over the weekend, making way for rain to move through the area Monday afternoon...
fox29.com
‘We know the Philly vibe’: Family of Astros player from West Chester talks World Series excitement
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies return to Philadelphia for World Series Game 3 and for one West Chester family, it’s a homecoming. The four McCormick boys grew up wearing Phillies red and, now, outfielder Chas McCormick is with the Astros. His parents, Nancy and Bob, say they’re relishing this...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cloudy Eagles game turns into rainy day for Phillies and Halloween
PHILADELPHIA - Brr! Did you catch some frost on the lawn this morning? Sunday has certainly started off with a chill!. Temperatures will start to rise during the late morning hours, bringing some great weather for the Eagles game at 1 p.m. Sunday's cloud skies will turn into very unwelcome...
fox29.com
Phillies fans shoulder-to-shoulder amidst Halloween revelers for World Series Game 2 in Center City
CENTER CITY - Fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Center City to watch Game 2 of the World Series and they were lined up, trying to get to Cavanaugh's in Rittenhouse. Fervent Philly fans packed into the bar for a glimpse of the game with like-minded fans. "Oh, I think they’ll definitely...
