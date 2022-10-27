ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Officials: 2 gunmen fire into a Mantua crowd gathered for a vigil; 3 injured

MANTUA - At least two gunmen fired into a crowd gathered in Mantua for a vigil and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Three unknown men pulled up on the crowd, got out of a car and at least two of those men opened fire as people were gathered for a vigil to remember a local resident who had died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popular car brands being targeted by TikTok challenge, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia believe a string of recent car thefts and break-ins is linked to an existing TikTok challenge that targets two of the most popular car brands. Investigators say thieves are learning how hot wire vehicles using something as simple as a USB cord. A since-deleted TikTok...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

