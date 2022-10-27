Read full article on original website
Related
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
KCRA.com
Sierra-at-Tahoe to open for first ski season after Caldor Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is preparing to open for its first ski season since the Caldor Fire burned through the area along Highway 50 in El Dorado County last year. "A lot of activity is going on all across the mountain right now, seven days a week,"...
Fox40
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
mymotherlode.com
Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes
Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
mymotherlode.com
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
Hope Coffee to hold grand opening in Atwater
"Hope Coffee" is run by a local non-profit ministry, The Hope Church and it will hold its grand opening on Saturday.
Human remains found in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct. 23, detectives from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department found human remains in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, detectives received a call from a person stating that they had discovered human remains while […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County
Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Smoke Will Be Visible Near Dorrington Starting Next Month
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 4 and the surrounding communities will see smoky skies near Dorrington in Calaveras County next month. Stanislaus National Forest fire officials report that crews will treat up to 33 acres of the understory with low-intensity fire in the Calaveras Ranger District. The daily acreage burned will vary based on environmental conditions and smoke production.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Scott Peterson moved off death row, sent to Mule Creek State Prison
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Almost two decades after being convicted in the death of his wife and unborn child, Scott Peterson, 50, has been removed from death row and moved across the state, from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison, in Amador County. Mule Creek is located near the town of […]
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
Man arrested for shooting threat against Merced middle school, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot students at a middle school, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officials said a school resource officer at Rivera Middle School received a report of threats that had been made against the students. Investigators said that 42-year-old Alex Arnold Trujillo […]
Madera mom sentenced in deaths of her 2-year-old, 4-month-old children
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of two children who were found dead five years apart in Madera County was sentenced for their manslaughter in Madera County Superior Court on Friday. Briseida Sran pleaded guilty in June to the deaths of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran and four-month-old Divina Sran. Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his […]
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
mymotherlode.com
A Precinct Omission Has Tuolumne County Sending Out Some New Ballots
Sonora, CA – The discovery of one precinct being omitted from the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District race will have 150 voters recasting their ballots. After redistricting, that race was omitted from the 3016.03 precinct ballot. As Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller, Debi Bautista explains, “A voter came in late Wednesday night who believed that she was in the Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. In the election system, she was not. However, we checked with the property tax system and yes, she was in the district.”
Call Kurtis Investigates: Kaiser Cuts Pain Prescriptions Impacting Patients
TUOLUMNE COUNTY — A Call Kurtis investigation found that some viewers are struggling to get their pain prescriptions filled, and he's now learned that it's impacting some Kaiser patients as well, who have come to him to get answers why. It started with the wife of a Kaiser patient in Auburn, who says her husband has a bad knee and needs Hydrocodone for the pain but Kaiser turned him away. "After taking this medication for over 10 years, he's physically dependent on it," she wrote. "If he doesn't have access to the medication, his body will...
Comments / 0