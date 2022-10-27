ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

School resource officers said three Port St. Lucie teens were passing along gun on campus

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — School resource officers recovered a gun and ammunition Thursday at Treasure Coast High School and tied three students to handling the weapon, Port St. Lucie police said.

Based on word of mouth picked up by a teacher, the officer determined two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old were involved, police said.

All three were charged with possession of a firearm on school property and unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm. They were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce.

Treasure Coast High is located at 1000 S.W. Darwin Blvd.

The city's school resource officer worked with a school resource deputy from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and school officials to determine who was involved. They found the gun in one of the student's backpacks.

Officers said the students had passed the backpack between the three of them in an attempt to hide the firearm.

No threats had been made by the trio, police said. There was no information available Thursday about who owned the gun and ammunition, or what motivated the students to bring the items to campus.

