Jackson, MS

Ballet dancer sculpture installed in front of Thalia Mara Hall ahead of ballet competition

By Ed Inman
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Officials with the Twelfth USA International Ballet Competition on Thursday unveiled the competition's official 2023 commemorative poster as well as a specially commissioned 12-foot sculpture of a ballet dancer installed prominently in front of Thalia Mara Hall.

The competition, scheduled for June 10-24 next year, will bring together approximately 100 dancers and thousands of their fans from throughout the world to Jackson.

The poster features artwork by the late celebrated Mississippi artist Andrew Bucci. Bucci’s niece, Margaret Bucci, noting that this year would have marked her uncle’s 100th birthday, said he truly loved the “visual beauty and poetry of dance.”

She described the selection of his work as “a wonderful tribute to his creative legacy.” Andrew Bucci’s work was also chosen for the IBC’s 2014 poster. The posters will be available for purchase through USA IBC and Brown’s Fine Art & Framing in Jackson. The prices are $200 framed or $40 unframed.

The 12-foot bright red iron sculpture was designed by New York-based artist Jack Howard Potter. Potter said the human form in action, whether it be dancing, skiing or some other sport, is one of his favorite subjects.

“I try to convey motion,” he said of his work. “I am thrilled to have Dancer 12 installed for permanent display at the USA IBC,” Potter said. Downtown Jackson Partners served as sponsors for the sculpture installation.

Dignitaries on hand for the unveiling included Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Lumumba said hosting the ballet competition “is a tremendous source of pride for me and every Jacksonian. We look forward to sharing the very best our city has to offer.”

Reeves noted that Mississippi “has been the birthplace of many of our greatest artists” and said the state is “truly blessed with our incredible amount of cultural wealth.”

USA IBC Board Chair Carol Puckett Palmer and Executive Director Mona Nicholas also introduced next year’s Jury President John Meehan.

Meehan said the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine “has been very hard on the arts community.”

To aid and encourage the participation of dancers from the war-torn country Meehan announced that the 2023 USA IBC has created a special program to waive all entrance fees for contestants from Ukraine. If selected to compete, assistance with air fares other costs for these dancers will also be provided, he said.

“We want to help these talented young dancers who have been misplaced to advance their careers amidst the pain they are experiencing with what is happening now in their country,” Meehan said.

The announced jurors who will be joining Meehan next year will be Paloma Herrera, Argentina; Frank Andersen, Denmark; Hae Shik Kim, Korea; Angel Corella, Spain; Lauren Anderson, USA; Ashley Wheater, United Kingdom; Feng Ying, China; Stanton Welch, Australia; Robert Curran, Australia; and André Lewis, Canada.

Jackson is one of only four cities worldwide to host the International Ballet Competitions, the others being Helsinki, Finland; Moscow, Russia; and Varna, Bulgaria.

David Keary, Ballet Mississippi artistic director and a former New York City Ballet dancer, will direct the 2023 USA IBC Dance School, held concurrently with the competition. Faculty members will include Tatiana Tchernova, Lawrence Jackson, Charles Askegard, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, Gretchen Newburger-Bernard; Valerie Madonia; and Lisa Hess Jones. Classes will be held at Belhaven University. Applications open Nov. 7, 2022.

The USA IBC was founded by Thalia Mara and the first competition was held in 1979. The competition welcomes applicants ages 15 to 28. Applications opened Oct. 3, 2022 and will close Feb. 16, 2023.

More information about the 2023 USA IBC is available at usaibc.com.

