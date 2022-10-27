The FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is reserved for some of the most violent and heinous criminals in the world. Osama bin Laden, Whitey Bulgar Jr., Ted Bundy, and James Earl Ray are some of the notable fugitives to have made the list. While doing research for American Murderer, I learned that the subject of the film, Jason Derek Brown, occupied a spot on the list from December 8, 2007, to September 7, 2022. Upon seeing a picture of Jason, who sported a red hoodie and spiked hair in his mugshot, I said to myself, “This guy was on the list at the same time as bin Laden? What did he do?”

1 DAY AGO