TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s new Fallout featurette goes beyond the game
In 1997, Interplay Entertainment introduced gamers to the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. And its blend of 1950s retro with an atompunk future has helped give the franchise the devoted fan following that it enjoys to this day. While Bethesda Softworks does have plans down the line for Fallout 5, the live-action Fallout series is coming much sooner. The Amazon Prime Video original series is already in production. And to celebrate the first game’s 25th anniversary, Prime Video has shared a new video to promote Fallout‘s first-ever adaptation.
Digital Trends
Special look at Disney+’s Willow teases new fantasy adventure
In 1988, the world was introduced to an aspiring sorcerer and named Willow, played by Warwick Davis. The fantasy-adventure film Willow revolved around the titular character’s quest to protect a special baby, Elora Danan, who would one day unite the realms against the evil queen Bavmorda. Over 30 years later, the Nelwyn sorcerer is back for a new adventure in the Disney+ original series Willow.
Digital Trends
Call Jane review: A rousing, relevant drama
Call Jane has a habit of sneaking up on you. The new film from director Phyllis Nagy is a reproductive rights drama that, thanks to the events of this year, has become far more relevant than anyone involved could have ever predicted it would become. Despite that fact, Call Jane is a surprisingly understated, often unsentimental drama, one that prefers to lull you into its rhythms before it hits you with the power of its biggest moments or, in the case of one harrowing abortion scene, smallest details.
Digital Trends
Director Matthew Gentile on American Murderer and the saga of Jason Derek Brown
The FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is reserved for some of the most violent and heinous criminals in the world. Osama bin Laden, Whitey Bulgar Jr., Ted Bundy, and James Earl Ray are some of the notable fugitives to have made the list. While doing research for American Murderer, I learned that the subject of the film, Jason Derek Brown, occupied a spot on the list from December 8, 2007, to September 7, 2022. Upon seeing a picture of Jason, who sported a red hoodie and spiked hair in his mugshot, I said to myself, “This guy was on the list at the same time as bin Laden? What did he do?”
Digital Trends
Marvel casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man for Disney+
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise his role as DC Comics’ villainous Black Manta in next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, Abdul-Mateen is going to get a chance to portray a superhero of his own in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Deadline is reporting that Abdul-Mateen has been cast as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, for his own upcoming Disney+ series.
Digital Trends
Peacock reveals Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake
It’s been over a decade since the last attempt to reboot Friday the 13th, but the famous horror franchise has now found another life on Peacock. The streaming service has announced that A24 is producing a new prequel series, Crystal Lake, which will fill in the backstory of Jason’s infamous killing grounds. But if you’re hoping for Jason to show up as his adult incarnation with his iconic hockey mask, then you shouldn’t hold your breath. The rights for the new series only cover the script for the first film, which featured Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, as the killer.
Digital Trends
The 10 best war movies ever made
War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
