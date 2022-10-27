ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles' debut

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0555gO_0ipGF9dH00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The second thing: Don’t screw up.

“I want to come in here and do my part,” Quinn said Thursday. “They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here. I don’t want to mess anything up. Just try and add anything I can to help make this team better.”

The Eagles picked up Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday. Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender.

“I didn’t expect the trade,” Quinn said.

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits after opting not participate in offseason workouts. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.

With Quinn, an Eagles defensive line that already has Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Jordan Davis becomes that much more daunting. He replaces defensive end Derek Barnett, who tore an ACL in the opener at Detroit.

The Eagles are holding opponents to 297.8 yards per game, which is fourth in the NFL.

They’re fifth against the pass at 188 yards and rank second in interceptions with nine. When it comes to sacks, they’re tied for 10th with 17.

And that’s an area where Quinn could help.

He has 102 sacks over 12 seasons with the Rams, Miami, Dallas and Chicago. Quinn was an All-Pro with St. Louis in 2013 when he had a career-high 19 sacks and made his second straight Pro Bowl the following year. He went from 11 1/2 sacks with Dallas in 2019 to just two for Chicago in 2020.

“Whatever my contributions may be for what they have, I’ll do that to the best of my ability,” he said.

Quinn bounced back in a huge way last year and seemed a likely candidate to be traded in the offseason considering the Bears were essentially starting over. They hired Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to replace the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy after missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.

Quinn was greeted warmly by his new teammates in the locker room. He said he’s not good with names, but expected to catch up in a hurry with the new faces.

“I’ve been running around this building trying to get things in order,” he said.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson

DENVER (AP) — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start just like Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers’ Packers. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 8 with a come-from-behind 27-22 win over Brady and the struggling Buccaneers on Thursday night and on the flight home, cornerback Marlon Humphrey busted out his phone for an Instagram livestream. When he panned to Justin Tucker, the kicker said, “I heard Lamar (Jackson’s) leading us in high knees: Ravens flock, let’s fly!”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on his hands in the coming weeks when both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy and ready to compete. Mayfield was the backup in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to Atlanta, while Darnold is about to return to the 53-man roster after missing eight games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — all of which will create a logjam at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Associated Press

Analysis: Jazz, Spurs off to surprising fast starts in West

DENVER (AP) — A year ago, Mike Conley Jr. was on a team mentioned as a championship contender. This year, the Utah Jazz aren’t in that conversation. That doesn’t change Conley’s approach. “We’re trying to win every day,” Conley said. So far, the Jazz are winning more days than not. And two weeks into the NBA season, there are some surprises — some good, some bad, with the Jazz finding themselves on the more fun side of that ledger.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes

Even before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled Tuesday night, it is clear which teams still have a chance to play for a national championship. A glance at the conference standings reveals 14 contenders, all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season for the selection committee to consider. A conference-by-conference assessment of who is in the race and the paths to the CFP, with AP Top 25 rankings. ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cleveland faces Boston, looks for 6th straight victory

Boston Celtics (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its five-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Boston. Cleveland went 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season....
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Chicago travels to Brooklyn for conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Brooklyn in Eastern Conference action Tuesday. Brooklyn went 31-21 in Eastern Conference games and 20-21 at home during the 2021-22 season....
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. “Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.” Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. “I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,” the Michigan coach said Monday. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said later Monday that it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation. “We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday,” Tucker said. “They are unacceptable.”
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy