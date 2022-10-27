ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Teen Mom’ Stars and Their Kids Get In the Halloween Spirit: See Their Costume Pics Over the Years

By In Touch Staff
The stars of Teen Mom share everything about their lives, so it’s no surprise that when Halloween comes around, the moms go all out with their costumes. Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Farrah Abraham have posted a ton of cute (and racy!) pics throughout the years, and now you can browse through them all in one place.

Although both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 seem like they’re nothing but non-stop arguments, breakups and family dysfunction amongst the moms and their children’s fathers, Halloween is the one time of the year when everyone puts away their differences, slaps on a silly costume and tries to have a good time for the kids. If you’re a longtime watcher of the series, you know how refreshing it is to see photos of the whole family trick or treating together.

However, not all of the costume pics in the gallery are of the whole family. Many of the moms have dressed up in some pretty sexy outfits while attending Halloween parties or events without the kids — because hey, mom’s need to have fun, too. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle tends to wear the most revealing outfits, with Teen Mom OG alum Farrah being a close second. Chelsea Houska, who exited the series in 2020, tends to be pretty low key and normally just splashes some blood on her face and calls it a day.

In 2019, Farrah dished to Life & Style about the spooky holiday. “Halloween is like my favorite thing! I’ve already started to celebrate,” reality TV mama told the outlet. “This year we mixed it up, we’re going to all the theme parks in California — Horror Nights, Scary Farm — you name it, and we’re doing it,” Farrah continued. “We just did Morticia and Wednesday [Addams] the other night at Horror Nights. I always say, ‘let’s do something together, let’s ensemble’ … but Sophia likes to do her own thing a lot.”

It seems Sophia has come around to the mother-daughter costume idea as she’s gotten older. In 2021, the duo rocked multiple “ensemble” looks throughout the spooky month, including Powerpuff Girls and matching Bratz Dolls costumes.

Check out the gallery to see all the costumes Teen Mom stars have worn throughout the years.

