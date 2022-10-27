ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanardsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
NBC 29 News

The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Tracking Halloween Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Weekend DUI Arrests

Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy