Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
NBC 29 News
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
NBC 29 News
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
NBC 29 News
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
Virginia farm showcases heirloom chrysanthemum crop
Harmony Harvest Flower Farm, grows over 200 varieties of cut flowers each year through a growing season that stretches from March to mid-November, the owners said.
NBC 29 News
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
NBC 29 News
Virginia football can’t get a touchdown; loses to Miami in 4 overtimes 14-12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team couldn’t score a touchdown on Saturday against Miami. The ‘Hoos were inside the Miami five-yard line three times in the second half but only could get two field goals. Virginia ended up losing in the fourth overtime 14-12 to Miami to drop to 1-4 in the ACC.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat
Watch Brennan Armstrong, Will Bettridge, Antonio Clary, Mike Hollins, and Coen King comment on UVA's four-overtime loss to Miami
rewind1051.com
Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
Woman killed on I-95 was a designated driver who 'loved life'
Claire Elizabeth Wenzel, 26, of Montpelier was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Tracking Halloween Showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
staffordsheriff.com
Weekend DUI Arrests
Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
