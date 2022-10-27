Read full article on original website
FTX CEO Quits Crypto Policy Debate, Allows Crypto Twitter to Carryon
The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that he is no longer interested in any debate that concerns crypto policies. He made his intention known in a Twitter thread shared over the weekend. “Take the wheel, Crypto Twitter,” says Bankman-Fried after a heated argument in the comment section of...
Visa Files Trademark Applications for Crypto Products, Including NFTs
Payment giant Visa has filed two trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) concerning cryptocurrency wallets, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the Metaverse. This was initially revealed when Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark attorney, tweeted about it on Thursday. Filed on October 22, 2022, the application applies...
Dogecoin Becomes The 8th Largest Cryptocurrency, Overtaking Cardano
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin has replaced Cardano as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On Saturday evening, Dogecoin quickly jumped ahead of Cardono to claim the eighth spot. The price of Doge has risen by 131.23% in the past 7 days. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price stood...
Crypto Market Watch: Weekly Price Trend Update
While the earlier weeks of this month had been characterized by news from the United Kingdom with the resignation of former Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and the ascension of Rishi Sunak, a transition that riled the market. Last week, the acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk sent another...
Costa Rican Lawmaker Proposes to Regulate Crypto Market
Johana Obando, a congresswoman from the Central American country of Costa Rica, has introduced a bill to Congress requesting the government to regulate the crypto market and cut taxes on cryptocurrencies, making Costa Rica a cryptocurrency-friendly country. The bill proposes that the Costa Rican government recognize cryptocurrencies and allow people...
Google Cloud Introduces Blockchain Node Engine for Web3 Development
Google Cloud's latest launch, Blockchain Node Engine, aims to help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. The latest on the list of firms leveraging the functions of Blockchain technology is Google, with its newly released Blockchain Node Engine aimed at helping web3 development. Per the company's...
Brazilian City of Porto Alegre Formally Makes Room for Bitcoin Pizza Day
A Bill has formerly been passed to recognize May 22 as Bitcoin Pizza Day in the city of Porto Alegre in Brazil. Sebastiao Melo, the mayor of the city, is credited with having approved the law around the end of August. A tweeter user @Akva556 announced the news following a...
Zksync 2.0 Goes Live, Promises Lower Gas Fees, Faster Transactions on Ethereum Mainnet
Matter Labs, a blockchain startup building out a sophisticated roll-up product, announced on Friday the launch of ZkSync 2.0, an Ethereum scaling solution, that is set to enable developers to host smart contracts, deploy DeFi protocols, NFTs and other types of applications on Ethereum network. According to the report, the...
Cosmos Hub Postpones Vote Date On New Security Model Proposal
After two respective postponements, the Cosmos' vote date to approve proposed changes to the network’s Hub has now been fixed to October 31. The proposed changes by the Cosmos developers are said to mark Cosmos Hub's transition to the next phase as an infrastructure service platform and a renewed role for ATOM as preferred collateral within the Cosmos Network.
Core Scientific Faces Bankruptcy With Over 78% collapse in Share Value
Prominent Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Core Scientific has revealed in a court filing that it is contemplating bankruptcy as a possible solution since it is unlikely to be unable to pay its debts shortly due to a lack of cash flow. Consequently, the share price of the bitcoin miner drastically...
DEC Pulls $9M in Seed Funding to Create Decentralized Uber
The Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC) has raised a seed investment of $9 million to create a decentralized Uber rival on Solana. According to a news report, DEC said that it has raised $9 million in initial money to develop The Rideshare Protocol, or TRIP, which is intended to fuel ridesharing apps from a variety of potential businesses and Teleport will be used as the first application to test this setup.
