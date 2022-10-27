Read full article on original website
Past tricks and treats of the Triangle’s Halloween weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s go back and visit some good and bad Halloween weather, including one year in particular that brought quite a few tricks. The warmest Halloweens we’ve experienced happened in 1961 and 2019 when we reached a high of 85 degrees. On the flip...
Chapel Hill cancels Franklin Street closure for Halloween due to heavy rain, lightning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting. “I...
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
35+ firefighters respond to North Carolina house fire; family displaced
Crews reported heavy flames coming from the garage when they first arrived.
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
Farmer’s Almanac predicts a rainy Thanksgiving. Do climate scientists agree?
Are we in for Thanksgiving showers? Here’s what climate experts say.
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
Water-line installation to close lane on Cary road beginning Monday
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The installation of a water line will close a turn lane on Kildaire Farm Road beginning Monday. The town said the northbound right-turn lane from Kildaire Farm Road onto Walnut Street will be closed. Two-way traffic will remain open on the road during this time,...
Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
Police: Driver flips car while distracted by cell phone in North Carolina neighborhood
The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road.
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
Sewer in Cary overflows; more than 39,000 gallons of wastewater spilled
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer spill in Cary on Thursday emptied more than 39,000 gallons into an unnamed tributary of Black Creek. The spill came from a manhole in the 200 block of Gregory Drive, according to the town. City workers responded to an odor complaint around noon...
