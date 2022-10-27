Read full article on original website
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
Trick or Treating returns to UVA’s Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, trick or treating on the lawn is officially back. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up Monday night. Costumed children knocked on dorm rooms doors, and were rewarded with candy or a craft. “This is what everything...
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
Tracking Halloween Showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A change is coming to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Commercial air service at the airport is switching from United Express to Contour Airlines Tuesday, November 1. Contour says it will provide service to Dulles, with interline connectivity to American Airlines. The company will also be...
Cville National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Misuse, abuse, or accidental ingestion of prescription drugs can occur if they are never disposed of, and experts say discarding the unnecessary drugs in your home could save a life. “We’re often prescribed pharmaceuticals, painkillers after a procedure, and oftentimes, we may use half the bottle...
Virginia football can’t get a touchdown; loses to Miami in 4 overtimes 14-12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team couldn’t score a touchdown on Saturday against Miami. The ‘Hoos were inside the Miami five-yard line three times in the second half but only could get two field goals. Virginia ended up losing in the fourth overtime 14-12 to Miami to drop to 1-4 in the ACC.
