Porterville Recorder
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
Porterville Recorder
Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness.
Porterville Recorder
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Porterville Recorder
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Porterville Recorder
Raiders search for answers following 'embarrassing' loss
By the time the Las Vegas Raiders crossed midfield for the first time all day, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were spectators and the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on a dominating win. Whatever good feeling a victory over the hapless Houston Texans provided a week ago...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS:...
Porterville Recorder
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia's second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the...
Porterville Recorder
Monday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. Montreal at...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3
Buffalo134—8 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Skinner, Fitzgerald), 16:52. Second Period_2, Detroit, Maatta 2 (Hronek, Copp), 1:26. 3, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Okposo), 5:22. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2 (Thompson), 14:26. 5, Buffalo, Thompson 5 (Okposo, Tuch), 18:30 (pp). 6, Detroit, Perron 5 (Seider, Veleno), 19:03. Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
HOU McCullers Jr.(R)220-02.462-11.502-13.142-0 PHI Suárez(L)8:03p421-01.865-44.066-33.162-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
