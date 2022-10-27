ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

4d ago

Say it isn’t so…Brad Little just said on radio 580 that he barely sees 1 homeless person when he is out and about in Idaho! Surely he wouldn’t lie.😱

Jc Banks
4d ago

Sadly will get worst so many people bought homes at over priced prices and rents went up but wages not so much, and if you don't make 3k or more a month your screwed and most us don't make 1k a month and most families cannot live together to pull resources because we are not allowed to. but people who are not citizens can because for some reason that's acceptable. as someone who has been homeless and is one emergency from it i know how hard it is and shelters don't help, because you can't have anything and can only be there to sleep basically, so days off spent outside doing nothing but being cold.

Richard DeMott
4d ago

I blame ALL of this on Biden, his administration, and the ENTIRE Democratic party, RINOS, and the liberal left. Yes, we had this problem during other administrations, and even in Obummer's administration, I have not seen this it this bad in my 50 years on this planet. It's time for this travesty of an administration to end.

