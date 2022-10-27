HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the ballot next week is a Special Revenue Bond in the City of Hagerman. Mayor Alan Jay says the City of Hagerman only has one source of water in the town, which is a spring. Two months of the year, there isn’t enough water for the city so they have to pull from a well. If something were to happen to the well, they would have no water in the entire city.

HAGERMAN, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO