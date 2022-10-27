Accused carjacker targets two victims just minutes apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faced some scary moments when she was forced to outrun two people trying to steal her car in Hickory Hill.

Police say the pair didn’t get her vehicle but were able to carjack another driver minutes later.

Keytaveyon Bell, 20, was locked up this week after both victims identified him as one of the carjackers.

Quanda Partee said she was sitting in her car at Rosewing Circle West last month when Bell got out of the passenger side of a black sedan and pointed two handguns at her.

Partee drove away, and the black sedan chased after her. Partee said she was able to lose the driver in traffic.

Fifteen minutes later, police said someone in a black Lexus sedan carjacked Henry Puerto. Puerto said the driver of the Lexus cut him off as he entered his apartment complex. He said Bell got out of the passenger side of the Lexus, pointed a gun at him, and took his yellow 2018 Camaro.

Police recovered the Camaro a short time later and said they found two fingerprints belonging to Bell.

Bell was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, and two counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony.

Bell is facing three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment in an unrelated case.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. If you know you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStop pers at (901)490-2210.

