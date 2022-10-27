Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday featured the annual trunk-or-treat on Main Street in Twin Falls. The event featured local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages, aiming to provide a safer option compared to door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween. Representatives from these businesses were happy...
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you. Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.
Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind gives students a magical experience for Halloween
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Halloween, The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind turned their library into a magical world for a day. Hogwarts comes to Gooding, as the librarian says there are many similarities between Hogwarts and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
8 Events Taking Place this Halloween Weekend in Twin Falls and Boise
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween spending is expected to hit a record high this year. According to experts, Americans are expected spend $10.6 billion, with everything from costumes to candy costing more. Here in Twin Falls there were many Halloween festivities happening this weekend leading up to the big day.
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home Dairy Farmer is offering up a different buying option when it comes to your dairy products. Every Monday, Todd Vandervorst, from Provider Farms, brings raw milk products, goat milk, yogurt, cheese and more to different communities throughout the Magic Valley, including Glenn’s Ferry, Jerome, Twin Falls and Burley.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants That Were So Short Lived We Almost Forgot Them
Do you remember having some of these Twin Falls restaurants? I had almost forgotten about them until we started talking about wishing we had something like this. And maybe they weren't short-lived, maybe it is more nostalgic than forgotten. Chipotle. Do you remember the very short time that we had...
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
Why You’ll Be Seeing Blue Halloween Buckets This Year In Twin Falls
I asked my two oldest kids if they wanted to go to the Haunted mansions of Albion with me to get scared and they both quickly responded that there was no way that was going to happen. I love getting scared but apparently, that isn't a genetic trait I passed on to them. Scary Halloween isn't what everyone wants. Some people want a fun Halloween with no surprises.
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 25
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having food readily available during an emergency is no doubt important but being able to cook that food is also important. Emergency management officials recommend having a Steno Warmer, camp stove, or portable barbecue to prepare the food. It’s important to remember that items meant for the outdoors are only used for the outdoors, and that an adult is present at all times when using the equipment.
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
District 4 volleyball All-Star matches Tuesday night
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seniors from across District 4 have been selected to All-Star teams that will showcase their talent Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School. The event will start at 6 p.m. Admission will be $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students. RED TEAM.
Icy conditions, crash between Mountain Home and Fairfield
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday morning between Mountain Home and Fairfield, the Idaho Transportation Department reports. A semi tractor-trailer jacknifed between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit, ITD said at 7:41 a.m. The highway remained blocked as of 9:15 a.m. Conditions...
Hagerman seeks to pass Special Revenue Bond in upcoming election
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the ballot next week is a Special Revenue Bond in the City of Hagerman. Mayor Alan Jay says the City of Hagerman only has one source of water in the town, which is a spring. Two months of the year, there isn’t enough water for the city so they have to pull from a well. If something were to happen to the well, they would have no water in the entire city.
Two people die, two injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014...
Short-term lane closures impacting Interstate 84 near Declo Exit
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists driving eastbound Friday on interstate 84 may have noticed some orange barrels just east of the state highway 77 exit. The lane closure lasts for three miles between miles 217 and 220 and is required to place barriers along the shoulder of the roadway. The closure is only expected to last through the end of the day Friday, but may extend into Monday if necessary, according to I.T.D.
