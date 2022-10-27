Read full article on original website
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been convicted in a deadly shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at an east Columbus bar in October 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found 36-year-old Shawn Mapp guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder with firearm specifications after a week-long trial.
Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
Woman pleads guilty to local 2019 shooting, burglary
Nichole Taylor, 31, entered her pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden community Sunday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. near South Linden. Police responded to a call at the intersection of Gladstone and 19th street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.
Child among 2 people critically injured after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people are in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the northeast side. Police said the two people were struck just before 7 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road. One victim was taken to Nationwide Children's and...
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
Man charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating 6-month-old daughter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating and strangling his 6-month-old child earlier this week, according to court records. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were sent to the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue in north...
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.
Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired
MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
