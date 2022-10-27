ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another major scene on the East side.

Crews spend long night at grain bin fire near Earlville

EARLVILLE – Multiple area fire departments responded to drying bin fire in rural Earlville Sunday night. The Earlville Fire Department was called around 6:30 PM to the 4700 block of East 9th Road for the fire, with assistance from the Leland and Paw Paw Fire Departments. The bin, which was full of corn, was cut open and partially drained to fully extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene around 8 hours and no injuries were reported.
EARLVILLE, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side

Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market

ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
ROCKFORD, IL
Police searching for missing northern Illinois man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair. We're...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL

