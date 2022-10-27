Read full article on original website
Smoke detector saves Rockford resident from house fire Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators credit a working smoke detector with saving a person’s life during a house fire Saturday. The Rockford Fire Department responded to a home in the 3100 block of Bildahl Street at 3:57 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the overhanging area of the roof. The occupant of the house […]
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another major scene on the East side.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting the Rockford FD were battling an overnight house fire.
Crews spend long night at grain bin fire near Earlville
EARLVILLE – Multiple area fire departments responded to drying bin fire in rural Earlville Sunday night. The Earlville Fire Department was called around 6:30 PM to the 4700 block of East 9th Road for the fire, with assistance from the Leland and Paw Paw Fire Departments. The bin, which was full of corn, was cut open and partially drained to fully extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene around 8 hours and no injuries were reported.
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
RockfordScanner.com : Serious Accident At Viaduct, Multiple Injuries, Avoid The Area
RockfordScanner.com : Rockford FD Battle A Fire Inside a 12 Family Apartment Structure.
Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market
ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy. Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.
Police searching for missing northern Illinois man
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair. We're...
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford
Yet another day filled with traffic accidents: Accident With Possible Extrication Needed, Near Roscoe
Winnebago County residents can get a free Ring doorbell
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells. People who lived in certain districts were the only ones who could get them last month, but starting Tuesday, anyone in the county can. They must be a homeowner and live in a single-family home or condo, however. The county will […]
Police: Rockford felon breaks leg jumping from window during search warrant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford felon was arrested on Tuesday after jumping out a second-story window while police were executing a search warrant. Officers executed the warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Street around 9:31 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. A handgun was thrown out of a second […]
RockfordScanner.com : Three People Transported To Hospital After Accident, Two Were Children
