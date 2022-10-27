Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO