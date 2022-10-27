Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
New Hy-Vee store in Ashwaubenon looking to fill 100 part-time positions
The store, one of Hy-Vee’s entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state territory, and the first in the Green Bay market, is scheduled to open Nov. 8.
visitoshkosh.com
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
Fox11online.com
Traffic accident in Green Bay causes detour
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The Green Bay Police Department is advising drivers to avoid west Mason Street and Oneida Street due to a traffic issue. A vehicle crash near west Mason Street and Oneida Street has closed Marquette Avenue to Meacham Street for the next eight hours. A detour...
wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
seehafernews.com
708 Series in Women’s Bowling At Meadow Lanes West
Two National Honor Counts to report today from league bowling at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc, including the first-ever 700 series for a young lady. According to 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen, Daytona Seehaver posted a 708 series on games of 244, 247, and 217 in the Monday Night Specials League.
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
UPMATTERS
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
Door County Pulse
Plans Move Forward for Fleet Farm Development
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council gave final approval Oct. 18 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to General Commercial (C-1) in the area where Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The amendment changes the designation of about 40 acres of...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department thanks 15+ agencies who assisted in warehouse fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ warehouse fire in downtown Manitowoc affected traffic early Wednesday morning, and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department is thanking all those who assisted. In a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, it states, “Fires of this size max out a...
gbnewsnetwork.com
November is Rockin’ at The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts🎸
This November, The Weidner has you more than covered! It will be an explosive month of exciting events that you won’t want to miss!. Joe Bonamassa | Live in Concert: November 8th, 8:00pm. If/Then: November 17th-19th, 7:30pm. John Mulaney: From Scratch November 19th, 7:00pm.
Fox11online.com
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
Comments / 1