NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix

The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nitro Rallycross Continues Sunday with Full Slate of High Stakes Finals

Nitro Rallycross returned to Southern California Saturday, kicking off a wild weekend of racing at iconic Glen Helen Raceway as part of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new motorsport with, “cars that fly and tracks that thrill,” delivered the goods Saturday with gripping head-to-head action, tight passes and nail-biting finishes, all on a challenging course punctuated by a 100-ft gap jump.
MINNESOTA STATE
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona

After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
Burton Finishes 12th at Martinsville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team backed up a strong qualifying effort with a 12th-place finish in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Burton qualified 10th on Saturday, his fourth top-10 start of the season, then posted his fourth finish of 12th or better this year in Sunday’s 500-lapper on the venerable half-mile oval.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Post-Race Cup Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “We were solid all day. We had the spin there early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”
Pole for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico City

For the second time Max Verstappen has topped the qualifying times in Mexico City, but for the first time the World Champion will start from pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken. Back in 2019, Verstappen was quickest in...
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023

Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Toyota NCS Martinsville Quotes -- Bubba Wallace

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 45 Leidos Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “Sitting out, not being a part of your normal routine. It’s unfortunate, but I tried to play a different part in the team than I was from the driving aspect and being there for the race. Tried to help John Hunter (Nemechek) get the feel that he needed for practice, qualifying and the race. Just sitting out and not being part of your normal routine was the toughest part for sure.”
MARTINSVILLE, TX
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference Interview - Martinsville Speedway

THE MODERATOR: Joey, tell us a little bit about this race, the dynamics of Martinsville. The pressure heats up in the final stage. Looking ahead to next week with your team... JOEY LOGANO: It's an interesting position to be in when you're already locked in, but you're in the mix of it out there. You have the transfer spot that's essentially you at that moment when Denny was behind me. I'm like, Oh, man, everyone hates me in I'm in the way or if I let him go.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
One hand on the trophy: Alon Day edges Gianmarco Ercoli in a thrilling first Final

The balance in the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title swung towards Alon Day in the EuroNASCAR PRO Final 1 at Automotodrom Grobnik. After 17 thrilling laps of pure racing, Day took the victory just 0.219 seconds ahead of his closest rival Gianmarco Ercoli, who trailed the whole race long right on the back bumper of the PK Carsport Camaro. With his fifth win of the season, Day is now 16 points ahead of Ercoli in the overall NWES standings.
