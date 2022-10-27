Read full article on original website
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
Nitro Rallycross Continues Sunday with Full Slate of High Stakes Finals
Nitro Rallycross returned to Southern California Saturday, kicking off a wild weekend of racing at iconic Glen Helen Raceway as part of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new motorsport with, “cars that fly and tracks that thrill,” delivered the goods Saturday with gripping head-to-head action, tight passes and nail-biting finishes, all on a challenging course punctuated by a 100-ft gap jump.
Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jaden Conwright, the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, said the award did exactly what it was designed to do for young, aspiring drivers: to get seat time in IMSA competition, gain recognition, make connections and open doors that otherwise would have been closed.
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Kyle Larson Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Press Conference. ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE COMING TWO OR THREE WEEKS LATE FOR YOU, AS FAR AS MAKING A PLAYOFF RUN. DO YOU LOOK AT THIS AS BUILDING FOR 2023 AT THIS POINT?. “No.. I view it...
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson to Lead Field to the Green at Martinsville
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
Burton Finishes 12th at Martinsville
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team backed up a strong qualifying effort with a 12th-place finish in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Burton qualified 10th on Saturday, his fourth top-10 start of the season, then posted his fourth finish of 12th or better this year in Sunday’s 500-lapper on the venerable half-mile oval.
2022 FRM Martinsville II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville
McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the 'paperclip' this weekend for the penultimate round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway and came away with two top-20 finishes after 500 laps of short-track racing. Todd Gilliland's scored his best...
NCS: Christopher Bell punches ticket to Championship Four as Ross Chastain uses the wall to knock Hamlin out of the Round of Eight
It started off slow with Larson well in control of the race with Elliott hot on his trail while they continued to work lapped traffic barely a dozen laps into the race. This would last when finally, the first pass of the day for the lead would happen when Elliott would overtake Larson.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Post-Race Cup Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “We were solid all day. We had the spin there early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”
AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule
AMA Pro Racing announced today an 18-round provisional schedule for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season boasting venues historic and new and featuring an impressive balance in terms of its blend of disciplines, geography and pacing. “We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked...
Pole for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico City
For the second time Max Verstappen has topped the qualifying times in Mexico City, but for the first time the World Champion will start from pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken. Back in 2019, Verstappen was quickest in...
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title. CHASE ELLIOTT:...
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Ross Chastain. We'll get started here. First off, congratulations on advancing to the final four. If you don't mind, tell us a little bit about the race from your seat, but also take us through the final laps. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, our race car...
Toyota NCS Martinsville Quotes -- Bubba Wallace
BUBBA WALLACE, No. 45 Leidos Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “Sitting out, not being a part of your normal routine. It’s unfortunate, but I tried to play a different part in the team than I was from the driving aspect and being there for the race. Tried to help John Hunter (Nemechek) get the feel that he needed for practice, qualifying and the race. Just sitting out and not being part of your normal routine was the toughest part for sure.”
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: Joey, tell us a little bit about this race, the dynamics of Martinsville. The pressure heats up in the final stage. Looking ahead to next week with your team... JOEY LOGANO: It's an interesting position to be in when you're already locked in, but you're in the mix of it out there. You have the transfer spot that's essentially you at that moment when Denny was behind me. I'm like, Oh, man, everyone hates me in I'm in the way or if I let him go.
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
One hand on the trophy: Alon Day edges Gianmarco Ercoli in a thrilling first Final
The balance in the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title swung towards Alon Day in the EuroNASCAR PRO Final 1 at Automotodrom Grobnik. After 17 thrilling laps of pure racing, Day took the victory just 0.219 seconds ahead of his closest rival Gianmarco Ercoli, who trailed the whole race long right on the back bumper of the PK Carsport Camaro. With his fifth win of the season, Day is now 16 points ahead of Ercoli in the overall NWES standings.
