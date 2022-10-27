Read full article on original website
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) available Monday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) will play in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back in the lineup tonight. Morant has a $9,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 47.7 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/31/22: Backing Two Teams With Better-Than-Expected Injury Splits
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
numberfire.com
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate
Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
