What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason. Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force. So too did the houses, with many decked out with...
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
Challenger Learning Center of Maine hurls pumpkins at annual Pumpkin Catapult event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday was the day for Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s Pumpkin Catapult event!. People of all ages got out to enjoy the sunshine at Saturday’s sold-out event. First, participants picked their pumpkin. Next, they got to painting!. Once the pumpkins were dry, they got...
Anah Shriners host trunk or treat
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor. The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd. From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky...
Getting a jump start on Halloween
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday. Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon. Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy. There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to...
Maine man killed in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy...
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
Spooky tales fill La Rochelle Mansion and Museum in open house
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Ghost Tours shared many haunting tales with visitors on Saturday. Admission for the open house was free at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum. Such a deal proved to be eerie-sistible for many in the area. Each of the building’s three floors had storytellers...
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November. Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November. Throughout the month, Families First will...
Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash
READFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road. Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived. Investigators...
