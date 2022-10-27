Read full article on original website
2022 FRM Martinsville II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville
McDowell and Gilliland score Top-20 Finishes at Martinsville. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the 'paperclip' this weekend for the penultimate round in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway and came away with two top-20 finishes after 500 laps of short-track racing. Todd Gilliland's scored his best...
NCS: Christopher Bell punches ticket to Championship Four as Ross Chastain uses the wall to knock Hamlin out of the Round of Eight
It started off slow with Larson well in control of the race with Elliott hot on his trail while they continued to work lapped traffic barely a dozen laps into the race. This would last when finally, the first pass of the day for the lead would happen when Elliott would overtake Larson.
NXS: Ty Gibbs spins team mate to win Dead On Tools 250 and advance to Championship Four at Phoenix
The Dead On Tools 250 started off with a rousing command but it was Brandon Jones from the pole that would take command of the race with Ty Gibbs in tow as the pair began working lapped traffic. That was until the first caution of the day would come out for an accident in turn one seeing Graf and Emerling tangle and spin. Graf would get the worst of that when his No. 07 machine would get backed into the wall.
Burton Qualifies 10th at Martinsville
With a lap at 94.998 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team earned a top-10 starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. It was Burton’s fourth top-10 start of the season and his second in the past...
Oval Nationals Entry List Exceeds 40 for Nov. 3-4-5 Perris USAC Sprint Races
The field continues to grow for the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Seven more entries have pushed the entry list to 41 drivers and teams for the November 3-4-5 event which culminates with Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start finale, co-sanctioned by the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars.
AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule
AMA Pro Racing announced today an 18-round provisional schedule for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season boasting venues historic and new and featuring an impressive balance in terms of its blend of disciplines, geography and pacing. “We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked...
CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Kyle Larson Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Press Conference. ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE COMING TWO OR THREE WEEKS LATE FOR YOU, AS FAR AS MAKING A PLAYOFF RUN. DO YOU LOOK AT THIS AS BUILDING FOR 2023 AT THIS POINT?. “No.. I view it...
Conwright Credits Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for Career Boost
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jaden Conwright, the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, said the award did exactly what it was designed to do for young, aspiring drivers: to get seat time in IMSA competition, gain recognition, make connections and open doors that otherwise would have been closed.
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson to Lead Field to the Green at Martinsville
· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Larson clocked in a fastest lap of 19.709 seconds in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to capture the pole. · The feat marks...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Media Availability
BEING IN A MUST-WIN SITUATION WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU? IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN DO TO UPGRADE YOUR PERFORMANCE? “I don’t think so. Even the first race here we were coming to win, anyway, so I don’t think it changes your outlook. Every weekend you’re trying to win. I think maybe knowing that you’re in a must-win makes it a little bit easier to maybe try to win the race just from a strategy standpoint because you don’t have to go for the points, where like on a road course at the Roval you kind of shoot yourself in the foot to try to get points and you don’t really have a shot to win the race, so I think for us this week knowing that we’re in a must-win it maybe makes it a little bit easier from a strategy standpoint if the cautions fall the right way, but we go to the racetrack every weekend looking to win.”
Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023
Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Team Exit Martinsville Speedway Early Following On-Track Incident. “It was an unfortunate ending to our race today at Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the greatest car all day, but I think we could have got up there and battled. Something broke during Stage 2 and we hit the wall. It’s not the way we wanted our day to end, but I want to thank Dow and Dap for their support this weekend. We’ll head to Phoenix Raceway to close out this season on a strong note.”
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1. "We struggled all day just fighting rear grip. Track position is just so important here, but we couldn’t seem to pass. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, but hopefully we can pin point some weak spots for next year."
24 for 4: Alon Day wins the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Championship
Alon Day wrote another page of NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history at the Automotodrom Grobnik: the Israeli ended up third in a wild EuroNASCAR PRO Final 2 in Croatia to score his record-breaking fourth European NASCAR Championship win. The PK Carsport driver experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the 17-lap showdown between himself and Gianmarco Ercoli, who was in a must-win situation in the championship battle. Patrick Lemarie won the race to become the 26th different EuroNASCAR PRO race winner in history.
Liam Hezemans turns the EuroNASCAR 2 championship into a nail-biting finale
The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season is set for a thrilling Sunday with two championships on the line. In EuroNASCAR 2 Liam Hezemans closed in on Alberto Naska by speeding to a phenomenal victory at Automotodrom Grobnik. The Dutchman took the lead at the start by overtaking polesitter Vladimiros Tziortzis in the first turn. Naska also got past the Cypriot, slotted in for second and started to hunt down the Hendriks Motorsport driver. Despite Naska’s efforts, Hezemans managed to pull away and collected his fifth win of the season, moving within three points of the points leader.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Ross Chastain. We'll get started here. First off, congratulations on advancing to the final four. If you don't mind, tell us a little bit about the race from your seat, but also take us through the final laps. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, our race car...
One hand on the trophy: Alon Day edges Gianmarco Ercoli in a thrilling first Final
The balance in the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title swung towards Alon Day in the EuroNASCAR PRO Final 1 at Automotodrom Grobnik. After 17 thrilling laps of pure racing, Day took the victory just 0.219 seconds ahead of his closest rival Gianmarco Ercoli, who trailed the whole race long right on the back bumper of the PK Carsport Camaro. With his fifth win of the season, Day is now 16 points ahead of Ercoli in the overall NWES standings.
Toyota NCS Martinsville Quotes -- Bubba Wallace
BUBBA WALLACE, No. 45 Leidos Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “Sitting out, not being a part of your normal routine. It’s unfortunate, but I tried to play a different part in the team than I was from the driving aspect and being there for the race. Tried to help John Hunter (Nemechek) get the feel that he needed for practice, qualifying and the race. Just sitting out and not being part of your normal routine was the toughest part for sure.”
Herbst Powers His Way to Third at Martinsville
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) survived multiple NASCAR overtimes to equal a season-best finish of third during Saturday’s Martinsville 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was the Las Vegas native’s eighth top-five finish of the season, a career high. After starting eighth for the scheduled 250-lap race, Herbst ran consistently in the top-10 during the first two stages, finishing sixth in Stage 1. Later, with less than 15 laps to go in Stage 2, crew chief Richard Boswell made the call to bring his driver down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, and Herbst resumed 18th. He picked up one position by the stage’s end, then stayed on track during the break and restarted sixth for the final stage. He began to struggle with the balance on his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but Herbst persevered in working his way into the top-five during the opening laps of the stage. Over the final 100 laps, he avoided numerous incidents and remained in or near the top-three during the flurry of NASCAR overtimes. Herbst restarted fifth, in the inside lane, for the final overtime restart and again avoided mayhem among the leaders en route to his first top-five finish at Martinsville.
