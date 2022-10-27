ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

koamnewsnow.com

15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora has died after suffering critical injuries after a car struck him on October 27. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say 15-year-old Troy Clifton Devine, Jr. was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Teenager recovering after struck by a car in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora suffered critical injuries after a car struck him on Thursday morning. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say the boy was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man and woman who pleaded guilty to the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in November of 2020. Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. The judge sentenced them both to two life sentences for their deaths to be served consecutively.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Multiple areas of Morrisville vandalized with pink spray paint

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Morrisville need your help in finding vandals after officers say dozens of places were hit by spray painting vandals this weekend. The chief says the investigation is centered on three suspects. Public Works has already cleaned up some spots, like the local post office, but you can still see outlines of where the paint was.
MORRISVILLE, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

15-year-old boy hit, seriously injured by car in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition. According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition […]
AURORA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/28)

Thomas Douglas Winston Jr. of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/23/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Michael Joe Mullen of Urich, MO was issued a warrant on 10/25/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. William S Dorman of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/25/2022 for...
CLINTON, MO
KYTV

Several communities in the Ozarks asking for support of Use Tax

Greene County Sheriff’s Office checked the homes of sex offenders for compliance on Halloween. Live, Life, Well: The importance of dads getting involved with homework. Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Study finds teacher shortages due to public perception of career; former Springfield teacher...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

