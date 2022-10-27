Read full article on original website
Champions Tour Schedule
Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez) Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer) Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez) March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen) March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled) April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)
LIV Golf Money Leaders
Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Team Championship Miami. Trn Money Team Money Bonus Total Money. 1. Dustin Johnson 7 $10,575,267 $7,062,500 $18,000,000 $35,367,767...
WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Katherine Sebov (5), Canada, def. Sophie Chang (4), United States, 6-1, 7-6. Kayla Day (1), United States, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (7), United States, 6-3, 6-3. Robin Montgomery (8), United States, def. Diana...
WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4. John Isner, United States, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4. Karen Khachanov, Russia, def....
Monday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
