Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) back in lineup Monday; Tyus Jones to come off bench
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) as a starter for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but is back in the lineup tonight as the Grizzlies take on the Jazz. Tyus Jones will take a seat with Morant back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson not in Pacers' Monday lineup
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting five for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will come in off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets with Myles Turner returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel,...
