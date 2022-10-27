Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CONTEST RULES — October Birthday Club Medieval Times
1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“OCTOBER Birthday Club”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and Medieval Times, 2001 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60195 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Families celebrate Halloween, Día De Los Muertos with indoor Trick or Treating in West Loop
CHICAGO — When the theme is Halloween, even the cutest among us can turn a shade of spooky. Pint-sized soldiers, superheroes, witches and werewolves gathered at Time Out Market in West Loop Sunday for a bit of trick-or-treating, this time indoors. Families were treated to plenty of candy, face-painting and balloon creations to bring to […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Innovative Halloween-Themed Cocktail Recipes
Woodwind Chicago is serving up some delicious and innovative Halloween-themed cocktails this season. Joining us now with a look at a few of their offerings is Beverage Manager Carolina Gonzalez. 259 E. Erie Street – 18th Floor. The Foggy Forest. Ingredients. 1.5 Komos Rosa Reposado. .5oz dry curaçao.
fox32chicago.com
'A Pint for Kim' Halloween blood drive honors Chicago woman who died of cancer
Kim Sanford's family is honoring her memory by planning a Halloween blood drive called "A Pint for Kim." Sanford died of a rare form of cancer. Her family hopes to bring awareness to that fact that a large portion of donated blood goes to helping cancer patients.
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
blockclubchicago.org
TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Lands New Tour Bus For His Chicago Lessons After Months Of Fundraising
AUBURN GRESHAM — Chicago’s favorite urban historian has a cool new ride to cruise around town with, and his first goal is to offer more tours exploring the city’s history. After months of fundraising and community support, Shermann “Dilla” Thomas secured the funds to buy a tour...
Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue.
WGN-TV to Provide Live Election Night Coverage Tuesday, November 8
CHICAGO, October 31, 2022 – WGN News will provide extensive coverage of the 2022 gubernatorial election as well as all the major local and congressional races across the country on Tuesday, November 8. Election coverage will air on WGN Morning News, WGN Midday News, WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.
5th Annual Polish Independence Race happening Sunday at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 5th annual Polish Independence Run returns Sunday morning. Hundreds of walkers and runners will travel along the lakefront in honor of Polish Independence Day. The lakefront will also turn white and red - mimicking the colors of the Polish flag. The race begins at 11:11 a.m.
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention
You can help the aquarium name this beautiful creature. The Shedd Aquarium has recently rescued otter 929. They now want people living in Chicago to pick a better name for the beautiful and innocent creature.
jazminmarie.co
Places to Go Apple Picking Near Chicago – Fall Apple Picking in Illinois
Spending fall in Chicago and looking for a fun way to celebrate the season? Try Apple picking! There’s no better activity than observing Illinois’ changing leaves up close and picking apples while you are at it. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and if you’re planning a trip to Chicago, apple picking and all of the other activities that come along with should be added to your day trip. Here are a few locations that offer a variety of experiences near Chicago so you can find the perfect apple-picking spot near you:
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
fox32chicago.com
South Side street pastor brings 'Trunk or Treat' to Eggers Grove Sunday
Chicago Street Pastor Donovan Price will be bringing limitless trick-or-treating to 112th Street in Eggers Grove Sunday. He hopes to provide a safe space for families to enjoy Halloween. Pastor Price will be giving out candy at events on the South Side Saturday and Monday as well.
