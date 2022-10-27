ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Kabong
4d ago

Good timing. Jan 1 is right around the corner. Alienate the Police more when it’s open season for criminals in the Chicagoland area. That’s gonna turn out well.

Reply(2)
33
Carol Maczka
4d ago

I’ll bet my paycheck that anyone who has ever worked for the city has gotten screwed one way or the other. I speakFrom experience 🥺

Reply(2)
24
MAG forever
3d ago

chiraq and all its politicians and leadership make this a total hellhole. no one wants to live here anymore. gonna end up worse than Detroit

Reply(6)
17
 

WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman and former cop working to end police suicides

CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer and current alderman is working to put an end to police suicides. Alderman Anthony Napolitano is calling for three City Council committees to hold a hearing to discuss using alternative treatments for suicide prevention and PTSD. The two treatments are not currently covered...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
