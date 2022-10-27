Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Mad Men Moment That Brought Her to Real Tears
Mad Men star Jon Hamm brought his co-star Elisabeth Moss to tears… but it’s for a good reason. During an interview with Vanity Fair, former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss explained why one pivotal scene with Hamm was an emotional one. “It all felt very real,” she explained....
Severance Adds a Bunch of Big Names to the Cast for Season 2
Apple TV+ has revealed a handful of stars joining the cast of Severance Season 2, including Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and more. In addition to returning cast members like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others, Severance is adding eight new actors into the mix. The...
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Popular Stranger Things Fan Theory
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has addressed a popular fan theory . During an interview with ET, the Stranger Things star addressed a popular theory that fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) will return in Season 5. “I mean, it’s...
Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Series in the Works From Hannibal Creator
Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for a Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake, with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller at the helm. In the reveal from Peacock, Fuller is listed as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the new Friday the 13th series. For now, more details on the prequel are slim, but Fuller is accompanied by executive producers A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian.
The Live-Action Remake of Your Name Has a New Director
The upcoming Your Name live-action remake has found a new director – Carlos López Estrada. According to Variety, the filmmaker has been tapped for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular animated movie and is also currently writing the script. The initial screenplay was penned by Arrival and...
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Marvel Reportedly Casts Wonder Man For Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Marvel has seemingly found its Wonder Man. Deadline reports Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to play Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the upcoming Disney+ series. DC fans will recognize Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta from the Aquaman films, and as Cal Abar in HBO's Watchmen. The actor made headlines last month for calling his role on Aquaman "clown work", saying he likes to balance comic book appearances with more serious films. The actor has also appeared in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections.
Witcher Switcher: Henry Cavill Replaced for Season 4 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. Black Adam has won the...
The Top 31 Horror Movie Villains
Every good horror movie needs some sort of villain to pit its heroes against, be it a chainsaw-wielding maniac, a demonic entity from another realm or simply mankind's own inner darkness. But not all horror villains are created equal. Only some truly stand the test of time and manage to frighten and entertain moviegoers even decades after they originally debuted on the big screen.
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
No, Daniel Radcliffe Is Not the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine
Daniel Radcliffe has shut down the idea that he might succeed Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine in the X-Men movies, labelling recent speculation as "purely a press tour rumor." In a new interview with GQ magazine, Radcliffe addressed the latest round of Wolverine casting rumors, admitting that he hasn't...
