Ark: Dinosaur Discovery - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Learn about dinosaurs in Ark: Dinosaur Discovery and see gameplay in this trailer for the upcoming kid-friendly adventure game. Ark: Dinosaur Discovery will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2022.
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
Phil Spencer: Call of Duty Will Continue to Ship on PlayStation 'As Long As There's a PlayStation to Ship To"
Xbox’s Phil Spencer has said that that should Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through, the company will continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation as long as there are PlayStation consoles out to ship to. On the Same Brain YouTube channel, Spencer said (starting at 28:40),...
Call of Duty Is Never Leaving PlayStation - IGN The Daily Fix
Phil Spencer confirms in an interview that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation indefinitely. Spencer also has admitted it's been too long since a major first party exclusive game landed on the Xbox Series X and S. Finally, Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make three video games based on the Marvel comics.
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Resident Evil Village Is Now Available for Macs but There Is a Catch
Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is now available for Macs that come with an M1 chip or later. The game won’t support any Macs that are Intel-based. The survival horror game has received praise for its gameplay and setting, as it maintains survival horror elements from previous games in the series.
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: 13 Awesome Things We Noticed While Playing
After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
Pactus - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Pactus, an upcoming co-op 3D adventure game inspired by games like We Were Here and featuring puzzles that require two players to think critically to solve. Pactus is slated for release on Steam in Q4 2023. In Pactus, play as a Warlock, a powerful Pact...
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
Duviri Paradox Delayed, Lua’s Prey Announced In Its Stead
Well, sad news, Tenno. The next long awaited Warframe expansion, Duviri Paradox, is delayed until next year. Digital Extremes promised to deliver Duviri Paradox in Winter 2022, but to many players’ dismay it had to be delayed to 2023. However, they have come up with a prequel to Duviri Paradox which will be released later this year instead.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
MultiVersus - Official Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
Black Adam is available now as a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus. Check out the trailer to see this Bruiser class character in action. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1.
Fall Guys - Official Doctor Who Gameplay Trailer
Check out the trailer for the Fall Guys and Doctor Who collaboration to see the iconic looks, including the Fourth, the Thirteenth, and Dalek. Grab your Sonic Screwdrivers and prepare for a journey through time and space. The one and only (literally!) Time Lord is here in the Blunderdome—in its past, present, and future.
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
