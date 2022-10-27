Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised as New Release Is Instantly Discounted to $2
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that just released yesterday has already been discounted 90 percent, knocking its price down from $20 to $2. It's very rare for a game to be discounted 90 percent within 24 hours of release. Why it's been discounted 90 percent just after release, we don't know. Publisher Red Deer Games, who has released a variety of indie games on the platform, hasn't advertised the sale, leaving fans with only guesses.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
Bayonetta 3 Review: Action-Packed Excellence
The Bayonetta franchise has had a long and strange journey. First releasing on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2009, the original game failed to find a wide audience. Sega lost interest as a result, but Nintendo stepped in to fund and publish two sequels. Bayonetta 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it provides an experience that action fans might want to check out regardless of how familiar they are with those previous entries in the series.
ComicBook
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Order Details
MCM London Comic Con took place this past weekend, and Hasbro was there debuting yet another big wave of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. These figures (and a Speeder Bike vehicle) cover all corners of the Star Wars universe from films and tv to comic books and video games. All of the details can be found below followed by a gallery of images, and keep in mind that pre-orders will launch tomorrow, November 1st at 10am PT / 1pm ET sharp here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) at checkout). Additional retailer pre-order links will be added as they become available.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
ComicBook
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Wiped Out Some Big Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially kicked off the war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies with the newest episode of the series, and it surprised the Captains by removing some of their biggest Bankais from the equation! The new series taking on the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series has introduced fans to a new kind of Quincy that is far more dangerous than anything Ichigo Kurosaki and the others had been made aware of. The more the Soul Reapers fight, the more they find themselves at a disadvantage against their new enemy.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
ComicBook
PlayStation May Have Just Leaked a New Uncharted PS5 Game
PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a new Uncharted PS5 game. There's been reports and speculation that Uncharted 5 -- or whatever the next installment in the Naughty Dog series ends up being called -- is in development at Sony San Diego. However, over the past year or so, these long-running rumors died out and in some cases were replaced with rumblings the project in question was cancelled. Fast-forward and now these rumors have been partially revived by none other than PlayStation itself.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Review: Star Wars at Its Moody Best
Star Wars returns to CG animation with Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts released simultaneously on Disney+. Despite the short-form format, everything that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm Animation perfected through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remains intact and on display. Compared to those series, Tales of the Jedi is a somber experience, lacking the rousing score, epic wartime battles, and clandestine sabotage missions. Instead, it perfectly sets a tone that befits its character-focused story, touching on the Jedi blindspots that allowed the Dark Side to thrive in the years leading to the rise of the Empire via the lives of two Jedi who saw and experienced those failings and responded to them in different ways.
ComicBook
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt
In a move that most fans didn't see coming whatsoever, CD Projekt has announced that it's now working on a remake of the original The Witcher game. First released back in 2007, The Witcher went on to spawn two sequels, each of which was bigger than the previous installment. And in a time where The Witcher has gone on to become a massive multimedia franchise, CD Projekt is returning to the game that kicked everything off.
Comments / 0