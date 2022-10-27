Read full article on original website
Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady
It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Christian McCaffrey Throws TD Bomb, NFL Fans Wonder If He’s the 49ers Best QB
Things are getting tricky out in Los Angeles. Christian McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown against the Rams on a trick play. You don’t often see NFL teams break out trick plays like this. A lot of college programs do, but the 49ers wanted to catch their opponents off guard, and it worked.
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Gotta see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Halloween costume
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a perfect Halloween costume that fans will remember.
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
Flying solo: Tom Brady attends Robert Kraft's wedding without Gisele, then alone to Pittsburgh for Bucs game
Tom Brady continues to brave things alone, as he attended the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg solo without his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, amid rumors of divorce.
WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals DB Pretends To Be a Mannequin, Scares the Lights Out of Joe Burrow
Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton scared plenty of his Cincinnati teammates on Friday, including quarterback Joe Burrow. In the Cincinnati locker room, the 28-year-old pulled a classic prank on his teammates, scaring plenty of them. In the video, Hilton dresses as a mannequin to then pop out and surprise members of the team.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Weekend News
It hasn't been the best week for Tom Brady. Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Friday afternoon, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced they had finalized their divorce. Brady, 45, is having a pretty cool weekend, though. The...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft pays for ad against antisemitism during Sunday’s game
Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for a television ad to fight antisemitism during the regional coverage of Sunday’s New England game against the New York Jets. The ad has no images. Just white text against a black background. It read:. “Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish.
Documents Reveal New Details Into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Split
Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, more details concerning the split have reportedly surfaced. According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a four-hour Parent Education and Family Stabilization. This was done prior to filing for divorce in a Florida courthouse. Brady had completed the course on October 25th while Bündchen completed it on October 26th. The course was deemed “required.”
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Week 9 NFL power rankings: Which team is No. 1 as 2022 season nears midpoint?
It seems like there are three elite teams with regular season almost halfway over.
Bill Cowher Rips Pittsburgh for Mishandling Kenny Pickett: Steelers Fans Weigh In
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might want Bill Cowher back on the sidelines. His comments about Kenny Pickett — and how the organization is mishandling the rookie quarterback — are quite popular. Cowher sounded off on Sunday after the Steelers lost a 35-13 game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly recorded...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
