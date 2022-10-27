ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Weekend News

It hasn't been the best week for Tom Brady. Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Friday afternoon, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced they had finalized their divorce. Brady, 45, is having a pretty cool weekend, though. The...
Outsider.com

Documents Reveal New Details Into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Split

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, more details concerning the split have reportedly surfaced. According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a four-hour Parent Education and Family Stabilization. This was done prior to filing for divorce in a Florida courthouse. Brady had completed the course on October 25th while Bündchen completed it on October 26th. The course was deemed “required.”
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Outsider.com

