Why Shopify, Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability are pledging to spend nearly $1 billion on carbon removal
Shopify, Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability are committing to purchasing carbon removal from innovative companies. Here's why.
Shared Vision Will Give EU Digital Wallets Sharper Competitive Edge on Global Scale
It’s been a nearly 15-month wait, but finally the European Commission has approved the merger of Danish digital payments app MobilePay and Norwegian smartphone digital payments app Vipps to form a new entity — “Vipps MobilePay” — effective Tuesday (Nov. 1). The new joint venture,...
This Week in Payments: Money20/20 Attendees Talk of Industry Trends
The news in the payments world this week was all about Amazon, Money20/20 and the topics discussed at that global FinTech event in Las Vegas: “embedded everything,” compliance, fraud and access to capital. Treasury Prime Co-founder and CEO Chris Dean joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss these topics...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
EU Retailers Leverage AdTech Innovations, Data to Deliver Tailored Customer Experiences
Thanks to a combination of real-world and online advertising assets that reach an audience of millions, retailers like Dutch multinational retail group Ahold Delhaize, which is popularly known for operating supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Delhaize in the Netherlands, are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams with investments in retail media platforms.
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Standard Bank May Consider Acquisitions as It Looks to Serve Multinational African Businesses
Against the backdrop of increasing competition in its home market of South Africa, Standard Bank Group is open to acquisitions in Kenya and Nigeria as it looks to expand its presence across Africa. In an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Sim Tshabalala said Standard is looking to tap into the growing...
Weak Pound Makes UK Tech Investment Bargain for Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are emerging as major centers of economic gravity whose movements affect the entire world, so when one of them indicates an interest in capitalizing on the weak pound to snap up U.K. tech companies, it may likely point to a wider trend.
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
EU Consumers Tighten Belts as Cost of Living Rises
Rising interest rates and energy costs have forced consumers in Europe to start reducing their discretionary spending. As The Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Oct. 30), spending on cars, movies and hotel bookings have all dropped, with consumers drastically reducing their plans for major purchases. Overall spending has continued to rise, the report said, but the quantity of products being purchased is falling amid continued inflation.
Cross-Platform Pollination and Faster Payouts in Focus When Uber Reports Earnings
Beyond the rebound in revenues, beyond the bounce back in Uber’s core ride-hailing business, we’ll get a sense of just extensible the platform model really is when the company reports earnings before the market opens on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Last quarter showed a 33% surge in gross bookings,...
Growth of Connected Car Fleet Drives New B2B and B2C Revenue Streams
As the number of connected vehicles on the road continues to grow, developers are producing tools that serve a variety of use cases for consumers, commercial drivers and fleet managers alike. These innovations are driving a global automotive software market that one recent study said is expected to have a...
Streaming Services Struggle With Loyalty Amid Rising Costs and Pricing
It has been a big week for subscription services, with major players touting subscriber growth and finding new ways for consumers to engage with their content. In audio streaming, music licensing costs are rising, but so are subscribers. On a call with analysts Thursday (Oc. 27) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company’s recent subscription price increases come after music licensing costs rose, such that the streaming service is spending more on the content.
Tech Platforms Help Lawyers Catch Up With Flexible Work Trend
Whether it’s working with major law firms or big companies, most LegalTech startups have prioritized the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the sector, leading to significant innovation in that space in the last five to 10 years. This one-sided focus, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO at U.K. LegalTech...
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
‘Google Maps for Business’ Aims to Minimize Supply Chain Risk
In the age of global commerce, gauging supply chain risk is the business world’s version of playing “six degrees of Kevin Bacon.”. If it’s a truism that all people in Hollywood are only a few film credits away from the Footloose star, it’s not a stretch to say that all companies — buyers and suppliers — are linked as well, in one way or another, no matter where they are or what they do.
Swift Delays ISO 20022 Implementation Until March
Swift, which operates the global financial messaging service by the same name, on Thursday (Oct. 27) announced its decision to delay the migration to a new messaging standard known as ISO 20022. The update to the Swift system for cross-border payments and reporting (CBPR+) is already used by many organizations...
Singapore Tests Programmable Money as CBDC Alternative
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and DBS Bank are running a trial of tokenized Singapore dollars that can be programmed for specific uses and allow merchants to be paid immediately. The experiment with “purpose bound money” (PBM) or programmable money is being carried out under the auspices of the MAS’...
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
