BitPay CEO Sees Consumers and Merchants Becoming Crypto-First Natives
While using crypto to make payments isn’t exactly common yet, there are signs that consumers’ desire to pay with digital assets is still strong despite the downturn of the crypto winter. Most notably, more merchants are starting to accept it, and more FinTechs are starting to support it.
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
Reserve Bank of India Launches First Pilot of Digital Rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the first of its pilot launches of a digital rupee will begin Tuesday (Nov. 1) with a “Digital Rupee — Wholesale segment.”. Nine banks will participate in this pilot project and the use case will be the settlement of...
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
UN Official Martynova Says Crypto-Terror Attacks Likely on the Rise
Cryptocurrency crime regulation has reached international attention, according to UN officials on Monday (Oct. 31). Svetlana Martynova, a senior legal officer on the United Nations counter-terrorism committee, said in a Bloomberg interview that terrorist attacks linked to digital assets could quadruple from previously reported attacks. Just a couple years ago,...
IT Services Firm NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT services and talent management company NAM Info has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting solutions company...
Chainalysis Says 'Crypto Winter' Hasn’t Discouraged Developing Nations
China put in a mighty showing in blockchain data firm Chainalysis’ annual Global Crypto Adoption Index, landing a 10th place ranking despite the country’s total ban on crypto trading. While China had slipped to 13th place last year after the September 2021 crypto ban took effect, the report...
Singapore Tests Programmable Money as CBDC Alternative
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and DBS Bank are running a trial of tokenized Singapore dollars that can be programmed for specific uses and allow merchants to be paid immediately. The experiment with “purpose bound money” (PBM) or programmable money is being carried out under the auspices of the MAS’...
Shared Vision Will Give EU Digital Wallets Sharper Competitive Edge on Global Scale
It’s been a nearly 15-month wait, but finally the European Commission has approved the merger of Danish digital payments app MobilePay and Norwegian smartphone digital payments app Vipps to form a new entity — “Vipps MobilePay” — effective Tuesday (Nov. 1). The new joint venture,...
EU Beefs Up Antitrust Enforcement Team Aimed at Big Tech
The European Union (EU) reportedly aims to build a team comprised of 40 people to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules aimed at Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft at other Big Tech firms. The EU’s antitrust regulators also plan to add a chief technology officer dedicated to helping enforce...
Weak Pound Makes UK Tech Investment Bargain for Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are emerging as major centers of economic gravity whose movements affect the entire world, so when one of them indicates an interest in capitalizing on the weak pound to snap up U.K. tech companies, it may likely point to a wider trend.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Remittances Drop Again Despite Potential Savings
Low-cost remittances were one of the key selling points Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele cited when announcing the law that made bitcoin a legal tender in the Central American nation a year ago. By using bitcoin transfers through the national Chivo digital wallet, Bukele said that the country could save a...
Safe Harbor Financial to Buy Abaca and Expand Cannabis FinTech Platform
Safe Harbor Financial, a facilitator of financial services for the regulated cannabis industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire cannabis FinTech platform Abaca for $30 million and said it will create comprehensive banking solutions for the industry’s operators. The deal will combine the specialized financial and treasury services...
The Four Growth Missions at the Heart of Treasury Transformation
From back office automation to company transformation. Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, told Karen Webster that the technological “COVID toolkit” crafted over the past few years helped firms navigate commerce’s shift to online channels. CFOs and treasurers now...
GSK's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of GSK Inc. GSK decreased by 16.74%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt GSK has. Based on GSK's financial statement as of March 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $31.30 billion and current debt is at $9.18 billion, amounting to $40.48 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $6.25 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $34.24 billion.
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
Jerome Powell's favorite bond-market gauge is on the verge of inverting, a sign of impending recession. That could mean a Fed pivot within months.
The Fed chair has said the short end of the yield curve is a powerful indicator of the US economy's health and the likelihood of interest-rate cuts.
