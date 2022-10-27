ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery Spends NFL Sunday With His Brand-New Baby Boy: ‘Go Pats, Buddy’ [Photo]

Scotty McCreery's got an adorable football buddy to watch the New England Patriots game with this Sunday (Oct. 30): His six-day-old son, Avery. McCreery shared a snapshot of the father-son bonding moment on social media, with baby Avery dressed in a Pats jersey, just like his dad. "Avery's first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!" the singer wrote in the caption of his post.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Every CMA Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever

The Horizon Award was introduced at the 1981 CMA Awards, to recognize fresh and emerging country artists. Terri Gibbs, the hitmaker behind "Somebody's Knocking," was the first-ever artist to be awarded the trophy in this specific category, and many of the Horizon Award winners who followed Gibbs are artists whose stars continued to rise: the Judds, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and other notable singers.
