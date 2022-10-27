Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Scotty McCreery Spends NFL Sunday With His Brand-New Baby Boy: ‘Go Pats, Buddy’ [Photo]
Scotty McCreery's got an adorable football buddy to watch the New England Patriots game with this Sunday (Oct. 30): His six-day-old son, Avery. McCreery shared a snapshot of the father-son bonding moment on social media, with baby Avery dressed in a Pats jersey, just like his dad. "Avery's first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!" the singer wrote in the caption of his post.
Lainey Wilson’s Career-Defining Year Hasn’t Been Easy [Interview]
To get to the heart of Lainey Wilson's new Bell Bottom Country album, skip ahead to track No. 6, "Me, You and Jesus." The soft-spoken, mid-tempo, acoustic lyrical showcase doesn't scream radio hit, and it might go unnoticed on the first listen through these 14 songs, but ... "The only...
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Remember When Kane Brown Was on ‘The X Factor’?
It nearly feels like a lifetime has passed since Kane Brown announced he'd "probably go clubbin'" to celebrate a successful audition for the U.S. version of Simon Cowell's music competition show, The X Factor. The singer tried out for the reality TV series on )ct. 27, 2013. And while Brown...
Leslie Jordan Wanted to Be Remembered for Being Kind, ‘Like a Dolly Parton’
Leslie Jordan accomplished a lot over the course of his life — a prolific actor whose career dated back to the mid-1990s, he was also a writer and singer who also worked to support causes including the fight against the AIDS crisis — but ultimately, he wanted to be remembered for being kind.
Luke Combs Snags Three All-Genre Nominations for 2022 People’s Choice Awards
The 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations are here, and Luke Combs is representing for country music. In addition to being selected in the Country Artist category, Combs finds his name in three other categories this year, giving him four nods total. The "Going, Going, Gone" singer is up for the...
Every CMA Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever
The Horizon Award was introduced at the 1981 CMA Awards, to recognize fresh and emerging country artists. Terri Gibbs, the hitmaker behind "Somebody's Knocking," was the first-ever artist to be awarded the trophy in this specific category, and many of the Horizon Award winners who followed Gibbs are artists whose stars continued to rise: the Judds, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and other notable singers.
