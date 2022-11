At HBCUs, homecomings are a lot different from the ones at other colleges and universities.

IYKYK!

It's basically like one big family reunion, where you get to reunite and have fun with all the friends you made while also celebrating the magic of HBCU culture and the institution's legacy.

So when Angelina Jolie randomly popped up at Spelman College's homecoming last week, it obviously caught people by surprise.

You can see her pictured here with her daughter Zahara, who started her first year at Spelman this year:

🆕 Angelina Jolie attends Spelman College Homecoming that goes through 16-23. Her daughter Zahara Marley is attending the said College."so down to earth and beautiful" 😍#AngelinaJolie #SpelmanHomecoming @DaggerIsLove 02:15 PM - 23 Oct 2022

And here with different students and families:

Angelina Jolie was OUTSIDE with her daughter Zahara at Spelhouse Homecoming this past weekend. 🔥🔥🔥 @GAFollowers 08:41 PM - 24 Oct 2022

As this Twitter user said, for me it's really how normal and mindful of that space she was being:

Here are some other tweets about it that I'm loving too:

Angelina Jolie walked by me today at Spelhouse homecoming and I just KNOW this is the Blackest shit she ever seen in her life. @dijadontneedya 10:32 PM - 22 Oct 2022

@GAFollowers Never in my life did I think I would see a picture of Angelina Jolie next to a picture Boosie. @ItsRjRaymond 03:54 AM - 25 Oct 2022

Angelina Jolie proudly standing next to a painting of Lil Boosie at Spelhouse homecoming looking REGAL is HILARITY @GeauxGabrielle 12:32 PM - 25 Oct 2022

Angelina Jolie has been having the time of her life in ATL and i’m here for it. @lyntwig_ 10:15 PM - 23 Oct 2022

I’m convinced Angelina never left Atlanta lol. She been at Spelman since August lol I been loving this content https://t.co/GWwIdJiDyp @SspokenWordsS 05:32 AM - 27 Oct 2022

I love Angelina Jolie being so supportive of her daughter at Spelman. These spaces are so sacred to us so prioritizing her daughter’s experience while immersing herself is just so special. @Bffoxxx 03:08 PM - 23 Oct 2022

Angelina Jolie could have kept Zahara in a bubble and not understood why she would want to go to an HBCU. Not only is she supportive of Zahara's decision, she's present and involved. https://t.co/k5nCDBlRhY @PortiaMcGonagal 02:43 PM - 27 Oct 2022

Angelina Jolie looks right at home vibing at a HBCU homecoming with her daughter. https://t.co/djuBwI8dMp @Darryl_Forges 01:49 AM - 25 Oct 2022

Angelina Jolie is just outside taking candid pictures with random people at Spelhouse Homecoming and looks amazing in every shot. That is what folks mean when they say face card never declines. @KMJeezy 11:00 PM - 24 Oct 2022

Cute and that's prob a Max mara coat she's casually dragging around on the ground 💀 https://t.co/w65IdJr0UT @PurpleAuror 07:32 PM - 23 Oct 2022

12.

Y’all this moment was so pure and showed me how Angelina was really a Spelman mom 💙🫶🏾! Thank you for stopping to take a picture 😩! Y’all her and Zahara were so nice and Gorg! https://t.co/CrUyxSxZWY @briatheengineer 02:10 AM - 23 Oct 2022

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?”Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” @BlackrThaBerry 01:54 PM - 23 Oct 2022

Spelman got to see Drake and Angelina Jolie is just walking around their campus with her kid…did I pick the wrong college?…maybe @itsjustjordxn 06:16 PM - 23 Oct 2022

