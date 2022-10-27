ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Maine school districts get $13 million for 'clean' school buses

PORTLAND (WGME) – The EPA has awarded more than $13 million to 13 Maine school districts to be used for "clean" school buses. Monday, the U.S. EPA regional administrator, as well as members of the Ogunquit-Wells district, celebrated the funding. The district is receiving 11 new, electric, zero-emission buses.
MAINE STATE
Maine gas prices rise above national average

Gas prices jumped 23 cents in Maine in the past week. According to Gas Buddy, the state average is $3.85. Prices in Maine are about 35 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 47 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The pain at the...
MAINE STATE
PHOTOS | The creepiest historic photos of Halloween in Maine

(BDN) -- If you really think about it, the modern idea of Halloween is downright weird. Some small children dress themselves in gruesome outfits, while others sport clever, whimsical disguises. They go door-to-door, demanding candy bars from strangers in return for not committing minor acts of vandalism. Adults watch ultra-violent...
MAINE STATE
Halloween weather in Maine expected to be more treat than trick

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our Halloween forecast is looking pretty great. We’ll be mild with a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances are close to zero. The rest of this week looks very mild and dry as well. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 60s for Halloween afternoon, a...
MAINE STATE
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
FREEPORT, ME

