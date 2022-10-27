Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO