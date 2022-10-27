ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Mass. tax refund checks begin going out this week

Bay Staters will start receiving their tax refund checks in the mail or via direct deposit this week, though a lengthy distribution process will span through mid-December. The initial batch of refunds will be shipped out on Tuesday, as the Baker administration begins the process of returning nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues to Bay Staters as required by a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat

In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy