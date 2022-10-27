Read full article on original website
Baker ‘going out on top,’ notches 68% Mass. approval rating, poll finds
As Massachusetts voters head to the polls next week to elect their next top executive, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker notched a high approval rating in a new poll released Monday, with Bay Staters giving the Republican strong praise for his handling of the economy, the environment, education and taxes. Baker...
Mass. tax refund checks begin going out this week
Bay Staters will start receiving their tax refund checks in the mail or via direct deposit this week, though a lengthy distribution process will span through mid-December. The initial batch of refunds will be shipped out on Tuesday, as the Baker administration begins the process of returning nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues to Bay Staters as required by a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
Should Springfield be the new Mass. capital? Poll respondents say no
A quirky poll question Monday, wedged between serious policy issues surrounding the MBTA and the governor pardoning marijuana convictions, found more than half of Bay Staters are against moving the state capital from Eastern to Western Massachusetts. Some 52% of respondents in a new poll released Monday by the University...
The Mass. vote-by-mail deadline is almost here
Bay Staters who plan to vote by mail in the November general election must apply by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin on Monday “strongly urged” Massachusetts residents to submit their applications online as soon as possible in order to meet the deadline.
Powerball: Nine $50,000 winners in Mass. from Monday night drawing
There were nine lower-tier winners in Massachusetts from Monday night’s Powerball drawing for the $1 billion jackpot. Nine tickets sold matched four of the five numbers, along with the Powerball number, meaning each ticket won $50,000. The winning numbers from last night’s Powerball were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59...
Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat
In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
Johnson & Johnson to buy Mass. cardiovascular technology company in $16.6 billion deal
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some...
High School Football: Week 9 non-playoff matchups for Western Mass. teams
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The non-playoff schedule for high school football teams in Western Massachusetts was released on Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Live Coverage: Monday’s Western Mass. field hockey championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four field hockey teams will take home Western Massachusetts crowns as the second of four days worth of sectional finals take place in the region.
MIAA Girls Volleyball State Tournament: Brackets released for Divisions I through V
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its girls volleyball statewide tournament brackets Monday, with a total of 27 Western Massachusetts teams making the postseason.
Mass. gas prices go up 19 cents, are now above national average
Months of tumultuous gas prices continued Monday with a new uptick already hitting commonwealth commuters. The average gas price in Massachusetts reached $3.78 after it was previously $3.59 last week, according to AAA. In the last month, prices went up 26 cents. A year ago, the average was $3.38. Massachusetts’...
12 key moments, storylines from the Western Mass. football regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A lot happened during the high school football regular season in Western Massachusetts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Tax relief in the form of Beacon Hill’s stalled economic development bill may materialize soon
Gov. Charlie Baker expects the long-stalled economic development bill, originally accompanied with a $1 billion tax relief package, to materialize on his desk soon — though he’s unsure what a compromise version of the legislation may entail. “The timeframe people talked about previously was the end of October....
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
How to watch Powerball’s $1B jackpot drawing on Halloween night
The historic-level Powerball jackpot may finally be won after weeks of rollover on the drawing set for Monday, Oct. 31. The jackpot sits at $1 billion as of Monday afternoon, with the cash value being $497.3 million. The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. The previous winning numbers from Saturday...
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
DeVante Parker injury: Patriots get ‘good news’ on return timeline (report)
The New England Patriots got some good news on the injury front regarding receiver DeVante Parker, who left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Parker’s ailment was a knee sprain that could force him to miss just one game.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
